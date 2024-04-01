Social media sensation Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu continues to impress his fans by showing his multifaceted persona. Currently, he is busy with his podcast. So far, many popular celebrities like Jannat Zubair, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shivangi Joshi, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, and more have appeared on his podcast. His recent guest on his podcast was filmmaker Farah Khan.

Farah Khan takes a sly dig at Munawar Faruqui:

Known for her infectious and unfiltered personality, Farah Khan got candid while talking to social media star Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu. As the podcast started, Faisal asked Farah to sacrifice her phone as that was his first segment. To avoid disturbance amid the interview, Faisal asks his guest to follow this first segment.

Farah informs Faisal Shaikh that she kept her phone in the bag. She then asks Faisal where he has kept his phone. He reveals that he gave his phone to his team members. Farah asks, "Which phone you gave?" Faisal replies, "The main phone." She then questions, "How many phones do you have?" He says, "Just one."

Farah then quips, "Munawar (Munawar Faruqui) jaise toh nahi hai na, ek phone idar hai, ek phone udar hai." Faisal bursts out in laughter after hearing this statement from the filmmaker. Farah indirectly took a jibe at Munawar's relationships and the drama that was uncovered on Bigg Boss 17.

Watch a glimpse of their interview here-

In the same podcast, Farah shared several anecdotes, spoke about her childhood days, struggling period, success, and family, and expressed her love for delicious cuisines.

Work-wise, Farah Khan was last seen on Television while judging the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

More about Faisal Shaikh's podcast:

Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu isn't a new name in the entertainment industry. After shining on social media with his eyeball-grabbing content and reels, he is slowly carving his space in the showbiz world. He started his podcast six months back with his rumored girlfriend, Jannat Zubair, as his first guest. Post which, celebs like Shiv Thakare, Manisha Rani, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and more were seen in his podcast.

Speaking about his Television career, Faisal has been a part of two reality shows that is Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

