Farah Khan is a true blue foodie. If you have been following her on Instagram, you know this is true. She is the most enthusiastic when there are pot-luck parties on the sets of her films and shows. Quite recently, in the spirit of Ramadan, the director-choreographer went on a foodie trip with Faisal Sheikh. She took to her Instagram to share a video of the delicacies she was gorging on.

Farah Khan enjoys Ramadan feast with Faisal Shaikh

In the fun video posted by the Happy New Year director, we can see her and Faisal having a fun time. Farah Khan mentions eating a dish made of lamb's shoulders. Meanwhile, the two also eat a popular non-veg dish 'Nalli nihari.' In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Every ramzaan bhindi bazaar is a must! Especially @shabbirstawakkalsweets .. had my lovely boy @mr_faisu_07 with me this time.. n what a feast we were served by my friend @itstahershabbir n family ♥️ #foodcoma as u can see ..."

Have a look at the clip here:

Rhea Kapoor and others react

After Farah Khan posted the video with Faisal Shaikh, many people commented on it. Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Yummmmm." One of the comments read, "Farah Ka very natural behaviour and no fake attitude make videos interesting to watch we love U farahhh." A fan mentioned, "Farah madam is so cute! Faisu sir k saath video toh aur b mast." Expressing admiration for Faisal and Farah, a user commented, "Farha mam are Cutest just Like Farru nd with Faisal to Ohoo."

Farah Khan and her affinity for food videos

During her time as a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Farah Khan used to have parties at the sets by bringing home-cooked delicacies. She brought several dishes, including Yakhni Pulao and baigan fry, to the sets and enjoyed them with her co-judges, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi.

On the finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, she brought biryani to the sets while Malaika Arora joined them by bringing kadhi, aloo gobhi. methi paratha, and gajar ka halwa. Interestingly, during the feast, they were joined by Huma Qureshi who is currently appearing on the comedy show titled Madness Machayenge- India Ko Hasayenge.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill-Sunny Singh starrer song Dhup Lagdi OUT: Emotional music video showcases the bliss of true love