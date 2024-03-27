

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor has been the talk of the town. The much-awaited movie has been in the news lately for the various actors joining the mega-budget movie and portraying legendary roles. It was Pinkvilla who broke the news about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in the project, while Sai Pallavi will play the character of Goddess Sita. Now, reports have it that actress Sakshi Tanwar will also be a part of the project.

Sakshi Tanwar to play Mandodari in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

As per a report in Filmi Beat, The Dangal actress Sakshi Tanwar has been finalized to play the character of Mandodari in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Mandodari was Ravana's wife. The report mentioned that Tanwar has been attending the script reading sessions with the cast of the show. There's not been an official announcement regarding the same.

Meanwhile, actress Indira Krishna is all set to play the role of Lord Rama's mother Kaushalya in the movie. Krishna had shared a glimpse of his meeting with Ranbir Kapoor.

Take a look at Indira Krishna's picture with Ranbir Kapoor here:

More about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, the star-studded project will have actor Ravi Dubey play the character of Laxman, while Indira Krishna will play the role of Kaushaliya. Lara Datta will reportedly play Kaikeyi, while Rakul Preet is in talks to essay the character of Shrupnakha. Sunny Deol will play the character of Hanuman, while KGF's Yash will take over as Ravana.

More about Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar is popularly known for her portrayal of an ideal daughter-in-law and wife Parvati from the TV show Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki. She also captivated the hearts of the audiences with her stint in Bade Ache Lagte Hai as Priya. Her camaraderie with Ram Kapoor was loved by many. Apart from TV shows, Tanwar has also been able to charm the audiences on the web space along with the big screen.

