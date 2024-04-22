After making efforts to strike a balance between her work and personal commitments, Charu Asopa has decided to quit the TV show, Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana. She had signed the project post a maternity break of nearly three years. The actress, who is a doting mother to her two-year-old daughter, has realized the need to be by Ziana’s side during these crucial years of her life.

Charu Asopa opens up on her decision to quit Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana

In a conversation with Etimes, Charu Asopa began by sharing what made her take up KHYRA. She said that there was a lot of pressure on her and so she said yes to the first opportunity that came my way. However, the actress started contemplating leaving the show around six months ago. But she stayed on and tried her best to manage work as well as fulfill her duties as a mother.

Shedding light on various situations that contributed to her decision to quit the show, Charu stated, “My production house has been extremely supportive, granting me leave whenever necessary. However, whenever I reported to the shoot, something would crop up at home demanding my immediate attention. Besides, there were times when Ziana wasn’t feeling well. These circumstances made me realize I was needed at home.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Take a look at Charu Asopa and Ziana’s heartwarming Instagram reel:

Charu Asopa is ready to face financial challenges

Furthermore, the 38-year-old asserted that she has now understood she can’t juggle a daily soap along with Ziana. Divulging on the same, Charu said that Ziana is in her formative years and so, she wants to look closely at every aspect of her development. “She is at a stage where she is absorbing everything quickly. I need to be with her to instill strong values. Motherhood takes precedence and Ziana is my top priority. I will have to take a break from daily soaps as they require a minimum of 14 hours,” she added.

Talking about the financial setbacks that she might face in the coming times, the Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev actress said, “I had to take this step for my daughter. I will cope by reducing my expenses and working harder. I will concentrate on creating content for social media, and look out for weekend shows, web series, and commercials.”

About Charu Asopa

Charu Asopa kicked off her acting career with Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo in 2009. She has shown her acting mettle in shows like Bhagyavidhaata, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Acche Lagte Hai, Karn Sangini and Mere Angne Mein among others.

On the personal front, Charu Asopa tied the knot with Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen 2019. However, their marriage could not stand the test of time and the duo officially parted ways in 2023. They are currently co-parenting their daughter Ziana.

ALSO READ: Abhinav Shukla gives details of daughter Edhaa's curiosity; says 'she is intrigued with that tiny black box'