Who hasn't watched CID in childhood! Binge-watching this crime fictional show was favorite hobby of every 90s kid. The show ran on Television for more than 20 years and gained a massive fan following. Ever since it premiered, the star cast of CID including Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Shrivastav, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ajay Nagrath, Shraddha Musle, Ansha Sayed, Janvi Chheda Gopalia, Narendra Gupta, and Dinesh Phadnis maintained their friendship even after the show went off air.

However, the sad demise of Dinesh Phadnis on December 4, left the nation in shock. Dinesh shared a close bond with all CID actors and they used to often meet each other. Now, some of the CID actors reunited again and shared a glimpse of their reunion on social media.

CID team members reunite:

Now a few hours back, Shraddha Musle took to her social media handle and shared several photos as she reunited with her former co-stars of CID. In these snaps, we see Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Shrivastav, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ajay Nagrath, Shraddha Musle, and Ansha Sayed posing together. Sharing these photos, the actress wrote, "I hope the tradition continues for decades. Enjoyed being with @iamrealanshasayed @hrishikesh.11 @ajay.nagrath @thedayashetty @detospeaks @chratalie #adityashrivastav #satishdubey."

The caption further read, "Missed you last night @shivaaji_satam @narendragupta22 @janvicg @dineshphadnis you will live in our hearts forever (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at their PICS here-

Commenting on this post, Hrishikesh Pandey also remembered Dinesh Phadnis and wrote, "Freddy paaji was with us last time (heart emoticon) missed him a lot." Janvi Chheda also commented on this post and wrote, "Kicking myself for missing this."

Speaking about Dinesh Phadnis, the actor played the role of Freddy (Fredricks) in the popular show C.I.D. The actor was admitted to Tunga Hospital, Malad followed by serious health issues. After battling for his life for days, Dinesh breathed his last at 12.08 am on December 4 at the age of 57.

About CID:

CID starred Shivaji Satam, Ashutosh Gowariker, Dayanand Shetty, Narendra Gupta, Aditya Srivastava, Sanjeev Seth, and many others in pivotal roles. The show aired from 1998 to 2018 on Sony TV.

