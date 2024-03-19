Shark Tank India 3: Watch THESE three brands deliver intriguing pitches in front of Sharks

In the third season of Shark Tank India, entrepreneurs across various sectors, from fashion to food, presented their ideas. This platform offered them the chance to secure investments from the Sharks, leading to a vibrant presentation of creative concepts and businesses. In the latest promo, the sharks are set to engage with the founders of SpecOps, a tactical gear brand, Kaabil Kids, an online chess academy for young children and OddGiraffe, a unique stationery brand.

Brand’s pitches

At the beginning of the video, SpecOps was seen presenting a drill of how soldiers ensure the safety of citizens in the operational area. The brand aims to design products while keeping operations in mind.

When Odd Giraffe, an online wellness brand, presented their pitch, the Sharks were impressed with the quality of the product and appreciated it. Vineeta Singh said, “I love the quotes.” Aman inquired about the projection of the company, and the founders said, “8 to 9 crore.” Aman presented an offer and said, “Do log 8 crore ka business matlab I can’t get over it. (The fact that two people have an 8 crore business, I can't get over it).”

Negotiations and growth potential

When Aman said to SpecOps founders, “Valuation m aapko thodi si logical dunga, (I'll give you a slightly logical valuation),” the founder of SpecOps said, “Valuation jo aap mujhe de rahe hai, if we were not on this platform, mai toh sunta bhi nahi. (The valuation that you are offering me, if we were not on this platform, I wouldn't even consider it).”

During negotiations, Aman expressed astonishment at the potential of the businesses, indicating the significant opportunity for growth. Aman said, “Abhi tak India ne koi aisa brand banaya nahi hai, jahan tak mai janta hu, it is something which is very new, that is the risk I am taking. (So far, India has not created any such brand, as far as I know; it is something very new, and that is the risk I am taking).” The promo concludes, with Aman saying, “Hum Sharks hai ya aap? (Are we Sharks or are you?)”

The promo reads, “#SpecOps, a tactical gear brand, #KaabilKids, an online Chess Academy for young children, and #OddGiraffe, a quirky stationery brand! Who amongst them will present a pitch that gets them the deal? Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3, from Mon-Fri 10 PM, on Sony LIV.

