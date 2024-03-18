Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel slams Bigg Boss; says, ‘dirty, disrespectful show to be associated with’

Karan Patel, a popular actor with a dedicated fanbase, gained fame for his role as Raman Bhalla in the hit TV series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, produced by Ekta Kapoor. In the FinCocktail podcast, the actor slammed the reality TV show Bigg Boss, calling it ‘dirty’ and ‘disrespectful.’ He also questioned the declining standards of celebrity status. He recalled his early days in the TV industry, humorously calling himself the highest-paid junior artist.

Karan Patel calls Bigg Boss a ‘dirty, disrespectful show’

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor said, “Bigg Boss has picked up TikTok people and put them in the house with the contestants. Where has your understanding and level of calling people or treating people like celebrities come down to?” He added, “Earlier you had only strictly actors. Then you started spoiling the entire fabric by getting actors with commoners. Then you started getting them with commoners and even commoners from even a lower section of society. Then you started combining everything together. It's become such a dirty, disrespectful show to even be associated with.”

Reevaluation of terms: 'Influencer' and 'Actor'

Karan expressed that the term ‘influencer’ has lost its value, much like the term ‘actor.’ He discussed how individuals on TikTok are now being referred to as ‘TikTok actors.’ He emphasized that creating a 30-second video doesn't qualify someone as an actor. He highlighted the misconception that social media fame equates to true fan support.

Karan also shared that his mom loves to watch Bigg Boss. He said, “She loves to just see these couples and what's going on between them.”

Karan Patel’s professional life

Karan Patel made his debut in his acting career with the daily soap Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki. Interestingly, he was part of the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay from 2005 to 2006. He has also featured in several of Ekta's productions, including Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se, and Kasturi. Karan gained popularity as Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, another Balaji Telefilms production, where he starred opposite Divyanka Tripathi. The show concluded in 2019, later replaced by a spin-off titled Yeh Hai Chahatein.

