Mannara Chopra has been in the limelight ever since she participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. Post her stint, she is often spotted by the paparazzi whenever she steps out due to work commitments or for personal reasons. Recently, Baba Siddique's grand Iftaar party was held on March 24 and several top-notch personalities from the entertainment world were seen at the gathering.

Mannara Chopra meets Salim Khan:

Among all, Mannara Chopra was also seen at the Iftaar party and looked fabulous as she arrived in a heavily embellished golden and white ethnic outfit. At the get-together, Mannara met Salman Khan's father Salim Khan, and was extremely grateful.

Mannara Chopra shared a picture with him on her Instagram story and wrote, "I am filled with gratitude for having the opportunity to meet Sir Salim Khan ji. The warmth and blessings in his smile and gestures were blissful. Out of respect and a desire to fully embrace this warmth and blessings, I found myself sitting down, simply to honor his presence."

Take a look at their PIC here-

Apart from Mannara Chopra, the grand Iftaar party was attended by numerous celebrities including Munawar Faruqui, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami, Sana Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Shehnaaz Gill, Jiya Shankar, MC Stan, Abhishek Kumar, Karan Kundrra, Palak Tiwari and more.

About Mannara Chopra's life after Bigg Boss 17:

After her stint in Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra maintained her friendships with Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mahshettey, Sunny Aryaa, Abhishek Kumar, and more. She recently invited her close friend Anurag to her house in Mumbai for dinner. While spending time together, they got nostalgic and reminisced about their Bigg Boss 17 days.

After her stint, Mannara Chopra is riding high on success after her stint in the show. She starred in a music video titled Saanware, with Bigg Boss 17 first runner-up, Abhishek Kumar. It is also reported that Mannara is all set to participate in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. Reportedly, Munawar Faruqui's participation is confirmed and Mannara has also been locked for the upcoming season.

