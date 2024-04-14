Last night was a blast as Diljit Dosanjh's concert was held in Mumbai. Several celebrities attended the event to enjoy the live performance of the GOAT. Among all, Munawar Faruqui enthralled audiences as he took the stage to perform his song Madari. The stand-up comedian and songwriter opened the concert by performing his song.

Munawar Faruqui opens the concert:

Sharing the spotlight with the talented Diljit Dosanjh, Munawar's performance proved to be a highlight of the evening. Delivering a massive performance that left the audience spellbound, Munawar Faruqui showcased his exceptional musical talent and the heartfelt lyrics of his debut album Madari. Madari is a soulful composition penned and sung by Munawar Faruqui and has garnered praise for its poignant lyrics and captivating melody.

After giving a power-packed performance, Munawar was also spotted hanging out with Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, and others. Taking to his social media handle, Munawar shared a picture on his Instagram story where they were seen posing together for the snap. Sharing this photo, Munawar wrote, "Good night."

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui's PIC here-

Munawar Faruqui talks about opening the concert:

Reflecting on the performance, Munawar Faruqui expressed his excitement, stating, "Performing live on stage after so long, and especially as the opening act for a musician like Diljit Dosanjh, was definitely special for me. This song holds a special place in my heart, and I was eager to share it with the audience. I hope they enjoyed the performance as much as I did.”

Apart from Munawar Faruqui, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Dhawan, several celebrities like Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Maniesh Paul, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Taapsee Pannu and more attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert. The event was held at the MMRDA R2 Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Saturday night, April 13, 2024.

About Munawar Faruqui's upcoming project:

Workwise, Munawar Faruqui is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming web show, First Copy. On the special day of Eid, Munawar unveiled the trailer of his web show and left fans excited as he is making his acting debut. The release date and OTT platform of the show is yet to be announced.

