Yesterday was Valentine's Day and everyone flooded social media with their pictures and videos, showcasing their love-filled celebrations. Numerous TV stars chose to spend this special day with their loved ones on romantic getaways. Amidst all the posts, one particular celebration caught everyone's attention - actor Rohit Suchanti's unique way of commemorating the day. He surprised himself by purchasing a luxurious car worth millions. Find out more about this extravagant gift below...

Rohit Suchanti buys luxury car worth crores for Valentine’s Day

The Bhagya Lakshmi actor took to social media yesterday and uploaded a series of photos where he is seen posing next to his newly bought luxury car. Uploading the pictures, Rohit Suchanti wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day To Me.” He also mentioned in the post that he missed a few of his daily members on the day and tagged them.

Check out the picture of Rohit Suchanti with his swanky car below:

The actor appeared quite stylish in his black pants, leather jacket, and gray tee shirt. He struck a pose next to the sleek black Mercedes, which happens to be one of the luxurious models from Mercedes Benz AMG. In the Indian market, this beauty is priced at around INR 2 Crores.

The actor surely went all out buying the luxurious car. The new car is decorated with red heart-shaped balloons all around.

In the comment sections, fans and colleagues of the actor congratulated him. Director Muzammil Desai wrote, “Are waaaaaaah Mubarak ho bhai. Andar space hai na?” To this, actor Aman Gandhi commented, “sir 2 BHK ke rate mein aayi hai, space to diya hoga I think..” Rohit also joined the conversation and clarified that the car came at a price of 1 BHK apartment in Mumbai.

His Bhagya Lakshmi co-actor Aishwarya Khare dropped a series of hearts in the comment. Ankit Bhatia wrote, “Wooo wooo wooooo congratulations betheyyyy!” Senior actress Supriya Shukla commented, “God bless.. Keep shining!”

In another video, the Bhagya Lakshmi actor showed how he bought this expensive car. He wrote, “This is How It Happened.” The happiness on his face shows that the actor is on cloud nine after buying this beast.

