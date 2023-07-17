Who is Akash Choudhary, the actor trending on internet?

Television actor Akash Choudhary has taken the small screen by storm with his remarkable performances in the popular TV show Bhagya Lakshmi. With his undeniable talent and captivating on-screen presence, Akash has garnered a significant following among viewers. His portrayal of the compelling character of Viraj Singhania in the show has earned him accolades and established him as a rising star in the world of television. Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor is one of the most popular television dramas. Besides his acting stint, the actor recently caught the attention of the netizens after escaping an accident.

Who is Akash Choudhary?

Akash Choudhary is a model-turned-actor who won the Mr. India Worldwide pageant in 2016. Since then, the actor has collaborated with many renowned brands for collaborations. Originally hailing from Delhi, Akash participated in the TV serial Dare to Date on Channel V. It was his first stint on television. Later, in 2017, the good-looking actor participated in MTV's Splitsvilla 10. After this show, he focused on his fitness and personal growth before auditioning for TV shows. In 2021, he got the opportunity to feature in the TV drama, Bhagya Lakshmi which earned him immense recognition.

Akash Choudhary's recent accident

On July 16, Akash was traveling to Lonavala in his car when a truck hit his vehicle from the back. His pet dog, Hazel who often travels with him was also in the car. Luckily, they did not suffer any injuries, but Akash's car sustained damages. Talking about the unfortunate accident, Akash shared, “The entire incident was traumatizing for me. The car was also badly hit and I had to bear the cost of my car's damage. I went back home, took another car, and was back on my way for the vacation. However, when you go through such an accident, your mood is bound to get spoilt. My mom kept calling to check if we were fine. To tell you the truth, I am slightly afraid of the Lonavala road now. I will not take that road at all. If I have to go, I will take a flight.”

Take a look at Akash's pet, Hazel who was inside the car with him:

