Bhagya Lakshmi actress Maera Mishra, who plays the character of Malishka in the show, is all set to get engaged to Rajul Yadav, a Delhi-based dermatologist, on April 24, 2024, in Delhi. After a year of courtship, the duo planned to take the next step in their relationship.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Maera shared her excitement for her big day, recalled the magical proposal day, and much more.

Maera Mishra shares excitement on engagement

The Bhagya Lakshmi actress said, "I am extremely excited. The engagement is on April 25, 2024, in Delhi. Along with excitement, there's nervousness as well. It is not like a sequence from daily soap, it is happening in real life. There's a lot of difference between reels and real-life events. I want to put my best foot forward and impress his family, as I'll be meeting everyone for the first time. I am also excited because there's a lot of entertainment planned. Looking forward to the big day."

Take a look at Maera Mishra's funny reel from the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi:

Maera Mishra on Rajul Yadav's magical proposal

She said, "It was very random. He proposed to me when he was in Mumbai, this Valentine's Day. I wanted to take the next step in the relationship, as we'd already spent a year with each other. I was hoping for the same. After spending time with him on Valentine's Day, I told him that as that special day passed by, I hoped that he'd pop the big question. Even when I told him that, he acted innocent and told me that he was sorry for letting me down and not figuring it out my feelings on his own."

"After a while, he stood up, removed a box of ring, and knelt to propose. He said, 'How can I let you down?' I was flabbergasted and was surprised. I took a while to grasp what just happened. He was like, 'Arey at least say yes' and then I accepted the proposal. I want to add that no matter how much you're prepared for this day, if it's a surprise, you will be surprised and wouldn't know how to react and that's what happened with me," she added.

Did the ugly past relationship hold Maera Mishra back?

Maera Mishra had an ugly experience in love and when asked if the experience left her bitter and made her skeptical to get into another relationship, she said, "No. I had only one bad experience, and that didn't matter because everybody is not the same. It has been four to five years; back then, I was very young, everybody was young. I was 21, and that doesn't even count."

She added, "I am not a person to judge others with my past experiences. It was just that I didn't have any time for a passing relationship. I wanted a solid, commitment-based relationship, and that's what I received in Rajul's case; I realized that he is also very serious about the bond, and that's when we decided to take the relationship forward."

Will Bhgaya Lakshmi cast be present at Maera Mishra's engagement day?

She said, "As you know, daily soaps are quite demanding. Aishwarya Khare went on a little break for her birthday, and Rohit Suchanti was also away for a while. Thus, I don't think they'll be able to make it; however, they're very keen and happy for me. I think Smita Bansal will be able to attend the function. They've all promised me to be there at my wedding."

Pinkvilla wishes Maera Mishra the heartiest congratulations on her big day!

