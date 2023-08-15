Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bebika Dhurve says, ‘Mujhe apne gusse par control karna chahiye tha’

The Indian reality TV phenomenon, Bigg Boss, has entrenched itself as a prominent household name. Fans and viewers eagerly await the commencement of the journey each year, as it grants them access to this blend of drama, controversies and entertainment. Just yesterday, the curtains fell on the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 climax, revealing the ultimate trophy holder. The finalists graciously shared their insights about their transformative journeys within the Bigg Boss house in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. This candid reflection offers a glimpse into the trials, triumphs, and growth experienced by these participants throughout their time in the captivating and unpredictable world of Bigg Boss.

Actress Bebika Dhurve said she wants to change THIS in her Bigg Boss journey:

In an Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bebika Dhruve was asked if given a chance what would be the one thing she would like to change in her journey in Bigg Boss?

The Bhagya Lakshmi actress said, “Gusse par control kyunki maine apna khoya hai or sabse jyada Abhishek ke saath apna khoya hai or usne bhi apne aap mere saath khoya hai. Pata nahi hum log ajeeb hain matlab kisi patal lok se ubhare hue do danaw hain hum, or ek dusre par hi trigger kar dete hai, ek button trigger kar dete hai ek dusre ka. Wo uska button mere haath mein hai or mera button uske haath mein hai. Ho gaya khatam, game over, ghamasan yudh. (Control over anger, as I've lost my temper before, especially with Abhishek. He also lost his cool with me. It's strange, we're like two suppressed demons from some netherworld, triggering each other – pressing each other's buttons. His button is in my hands, and mine's in his. It's over, game over, a fierce battle.)

She added, “Toh mai chahungi ki unn jhagdo ko main ek alag direction se ya alag nazariye se handle karti toh or usse distinct na hokar usse margdarshan apne hisab se thodi bahut dene ki koshish karti. (So, I wish that I had handled those conflicts from a different perspective or with a unique approach, attempting to guide him on his path without causing any friction.)”

She added, “ Main nahi keh rahi hu main bahut intelligent hu, but main uski ek shubh chintak ke naate, ek dost ke naate shuru se uske saath rehti toh mujhe lagta hai ki wo ek alag hi personality banke ubhartha or aaj shayad winner wo bhi ho sakta tha. (I'm not saying I'm highly intelligent, but as a well-wisher, as a friend, if I had been with him right from the start, I feel he could have emerged as a different personality, maybe even the winner today.)”

Elvish Yadav, emerged as the winner of the most talked about Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. He became the first ever wildcard to win the trophy in the history of Bigg Boss. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukraa Insaan holds the position of first runner-up of the season.

