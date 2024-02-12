Bhagya Lakshmi is all set to take a major twist with a seven-year leap in the show. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about child actress Trisha Sarda being roped in to play the character of Rishi and Lakshmi in the project. We also reported that Lakshmi and Rishi will separate before leap and Lakshmi will take care of the baby single-handedly.

Post-leap promo of Bhagya Lakshmi

As per the new promo of Bhagya Lakshmi, Lakshmi is seen driving a tractor in the fields while Parvati waters the crops. Lakshmi takes Parvati's name and she turns around. An elated Lakshmi takes Parvati in her arms and twirls her. Parvati enjoys while the narrator announces a new chapter in Lakshmi's life with her daughter Parvati as the show takes a seven-year leap.

Have a look at the new promo of Bhagya Lakshmi-

Lakshmi decides to stay in the village

Lakshmi leaves the Oberoi mansion followed by allegations by Malishkha and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) believing the accusations against her. She gets disheartened with the same and returns to her house where she overhears the conversation of her relatives and feels that she'll be a burden there. She decides to not stay with them and live in their village. She takes the keys to the house in the village and leaves for the railway station.

Rishi assumes Lakshmi is dead

At the railway station, Lakshmi imagines Rishi coming to stop her. She gets hurt and removes her bangles and feels that it isn't important to her anymore. The train gets derailed and the railway station gets chaotic. Rishi rushes to the railway station to check on Lakshmi. He gets to know that she is no more. Rishi cries for Lakshmi and gets shattered.

Lakshmi survives the accident

Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) survives the train accident and takes a lift from a truck driver. The truck driver drops her at a hospital where she learns about her pregnancy. She remembers her intimate time with Rishi and decides to bring up the baby all by herself.

