Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Is host Salman Khan biased? Manisha Rani answers

The much-awaited and highly anticipated finale of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' took center stage last night, enveloping ardent fans in a whirlwind of emotions. As the stage was set for the final reveal, fans and followers found themselves at the precipice of a momentous resolution that would determine the victor of this captivating journey. Standing in the spotlight were the distinguished top 5 contestants of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': the dynamic personalities of Elvish Yadav, everyone’s favorite Abhishek Malhan aka Fukraa Insaan, the lovely and bubbly Manisha Rani, the strongest finalists Pooja Bhatt, and Bhagya Lakshmi’s actress Bebika Dhurve.

After the Grand Finale, the finalists had a one-on-one discussion with Pinkvilla. They discussed their thoughts about Elvish Yadav winning the show and all of the controversies from the show.

Let’s see what Manisha Rani had to say about Salman Khan:

In an Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Manisha Rani was asked if Salman Khan was often being criticized for being biased, do you think he was? Manisha said, “Nahi nahi bilkul nahi. Salman sir kisi k liye baised nhi the, mujhe toh yeh season mein bilkul nahi laga. Or agar wo kisi ko Weekend Ke Vaar pe aake daant rahe hai toh kahin na kahin wo daante bhi usko hi hai jisme koi baat hoti hai, jo show ke liye important hai. Agar wo mujhe aake samjha rahe hai ya Abhishek ko ya Elvish ko toh shayad hum log kuch aisa kar rahe hai. Jo show mein mayane hi nahi rakhta ho unko kya hai smjhaya jayega. Toh hum hamesha Salman Sir ko bhi unki kahi baaton ko bhi positive way mein lete hai or mujhe aise kabhi Salman sir baised nahi lage. (No way. Salman sir was not biased for anyone in this entire season at all. And if he is scolding someone on Weekend Ka Vaar, then somewhere he scolds only those who have some potential in them, who are important for the show. If he is saying anything to me or Abhishek or Elvish, then maybe we are doing something wrong. Those who are not important, he will not say anything to them. So we positively take Salman sir’s word and I never find him being biased to anyone.)”

Manisha Rani became the second runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 whereas Abhishek Malhan held the position of first runner-up. Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the show.

