EXCLUSIVE: Bhagya Lakshmi actors Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare express joy as show clocks 2 years

Bhagya Lakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, has been one of the most loved shows on Indian Television screens. The show's first episode was telecast on August 3 and within a few weeks of airing it made an entry in the top 10 on the TRP chart and since then there has been no looking back. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Aishwarya (Lakshmi) and Rohit (Rishi) a.k.a. #RishMi have become household names. The lead actors shared their joy exclusively with us as the show has completed this milestone,

Rohit Suchanti talks about his journey in Bhagya Lakshmi:

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rohit Suchanti who essays the role of Rishi in Bhagya Lakshmi said, “I can't believe it's been 2 years since the show went on air, it feels like yesterday. This journey has been unbelievable, and I am sure that I have made some amazing friends for life. The whole cast of the show is like a blessing, everyone is so helpful, and cooperative that sometimes it doesn’t feel like work, but an extended time with friends. I am grateful to the audience for making us what we are today, and every behind the scene team member who works tirelessly to make every shot perfect for our audience. Thank you all for everything, I hope we live up to your expectations every day and you continue to shower your love on us, the way you have been.”

Watch Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare's video-

Aishwarya Khare talks about his journey in Bhagya Lakshmi:

While talking to us, Aishwarya Khare who essays the role of Lakshmi in Bhagya Lakshmi said,“I cannot express in words how happy and grateful I am today. My journey as Lakshmi has been nothing more than a rollercoaster ride, the last 2 years were filled with lots of love and emotions. This show has given me loads of love and honestly, I have been blessed with the best set of actors who are not just my co-stars but also my family now. Nowadays, running a show and keeping the audience entertained throughout the week is not easy, but with the kind of love we have been receiving from our fans, the hard work seems worth it all. This landmark wouldn’t have been possible without the audience’s love, and we look forward to achieving many such milestones.”

