Bhagya Lakshmi star Rohit Suchanti shared a heartfelt birthday message along with a cake-cutting video on his Instagram, wishing his co-star Aishwarya Khare a happy birthday. As the actress turned 29, Rohit highlighted her humble and generous nature in his note. However, the message has sparked speculation about the current status of their relationship.

Rohit Suchanti's note hints at his relationship with Aishwarya

Although the Bhagya Lakshmi actors have previously denied being romantically involved, their posts for each other suggest a special connection between them.

Earlier today, when Rohit Suchanti took to Instagram to wish Aishwarya Khare a happy 29th birthday, his post turned heads. In the birthday note, he mentioned 'a right flag' and seemed impatient for her return, writing, "Aur jaldi wapis aaja (Come back soon)."

Appreciating Aishwarya's efforts, Suchanti expressed, "I still don't know what to type because true is the hype. You're an amazing person; you add value to everybody's life you get involved with."

"Thank you for adding value to my life, owe everything to you!!" With this quote, he showed his gratitude towards Aishwarya for being a part of his life.

"One thing I can surely say, you were collecting a right flag, not a red one... #iykyk," through these lines, he left viewers intrigued, sparking excitement among fans.

In conclusion, his note reads, "Have a great birthday and a year ahead. Aur jaldi wapis aaja (Come back soon, love) LOVE YOU."

Responding to his post, Khare wrote, "Hahahaahaha.. theek hai.. you win the best caption. Love you. Thank you."

More about Rohit and Aishwarya

Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare are the lead actors in the show Bhagya Lakshmi. Although the couple shares incredible on-screen chemistry as Rishi and Lakshmi, rumors of their blossoming off-screen relationship have been the talk of the town lately.

Previously, Rohit has been part of Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Bigg Boss 12, while Aishwarya is known for her role in Yeh Hai Chahatein.

