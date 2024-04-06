Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare wishes co-star Rohit Suchanti on his birthday; says 'I can't think of anyone else...'

Earlier today Aishwarya Khare shared a cute video of her co-star and a dear friend Rohit Suchanti on Instagram to wish him on his birthday. Along with the video she penned down a thoughtful note, which speaks volumes about their relationship. It’s been almost three years that Aishwarya and Rohit have been working together in Ektaa Kapoor’s Bhagya Lakshmi.

Aishwarya Khare’s birthday note on Rohit Suchanti’s birthday

What’s more amazing than when two lead actors of the show have such a great off-screen bond with each other? Undoubtedly, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti seemed to share a bond like that. The actress Aishwarya shared a heartwarming note with a cute video to wish Rohit as he celebrates his birthday. The video was a compilation of all the candid moments of Rohit on the sets where he is completely his fun and goofy self.

In the caption of the video, the actress expressed her gratitude towards Rohit writing, “Happy Birthday Rohit You have been like a roller coaster ride for me with all the highs and the lows Just been there for all the ups and downs and I can’t think of anyone else to share it with.”

Following this, the Yeh Hai Chahatein actress further wrote, “I can't think of anyone else to Fight with or Fight for. At this point I don’t think we can ever stop fighting but I will also never stop loving you for who you are and sometimes for who you are not.” This bond really started to feel genuine, as for Aishwarya, Rohit is irreplaceable.

Concluding her note she thanked him for being him, as she makes a toast to growing together, she writes, “Kyunki Tu Best Hai Suchanti (Because you are the best Rohit Suchanti) Here’s to Growing Together.”

Responding to her note, the Bigg Boss 12’s Rohit Suchanti writes, “Jhagda is the most important thing in our life but thank you for this and for everything you do for me. Love you.”

More about Aishwarya and Rohit's relationship

Bhagya Lakshami’s lead actors were once rumoured to be in a relationship with each other. Although the duo never confirmed the news. However, the two of them share a strong bond of friendship, which can be clearly seen through their social media.

