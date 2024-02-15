The third season of Shark Tank India is keeping the audience entertained with interesting pitches and thrilling ideas from aspiring entrepreneurs. Some of them manage to impress the Sharks and strike a deal, while others fail to make a mark and leave the Sharks unimpressed. Besides this, it is the fun banters of the Sharks that keep the viewers hooked. In one of the recent episodes, Shark Anupam Mittal got irked with Aman Gupta and made a comment when the pitcher decided to go with the latter’s deal.

Pitchers impress Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta

Pitchers Hitarth Parikh, Chahil Patel, and Harsheet Maliwal introduced their sports analytic product on the Shark Tank India 3 stage. Their device helps fitness enthusiasts understand their agility, fitness, and more. They gave a demo of their products and asked for Rs 10 lakh for 1 percent equity.

Seeing the product, Shark Anupam Mittal remarked that the pitchers do not look like they are into fitness at all. “What is your age? It doesn’t look like you do even 30 minutes of workout,” comments Mittal. To this, one of the pitchers replied that the best hairdressers in the industry are bald. They say that they spent two years building this product.

Check out the promo of the episode below:

The pitchers then invite Shark Amit Jain to try the fitness drill which disappoints Anupam. As he gets up, Anupam asks the pitchers to start with a high-intensity drill. Sharks Namita, Anupam, Aman, and Vineeta enjoy this as Amit gets out of breath. Aman Gupta says, "Keep it on for 10 minutes," while Namita says, "Kabaddi, kabaddi, kabaddi."

The pitchers thoroughly impress Anupam and Aman Gupta. They also mention that they got INR 45 lakhs in grants from the government.

Offers from Sharks

Aman Gupta is the first one to make an offer that matches the initial request. Vineeta Singh, on the other hand, offered Rs 50 lakh for a 5 percent equity stake. In contrast, Namita Thapar doubled the valuation and offered Rs 20 lakh for a 1 percent stake. Anupam Mitta then came forward with an offer of Rs 1 crore for a 5 percent equity stake. After that, Aman Gupta revised his offer to Rs 25 lakh for a 1 percent stake.

Namita Thapar kept reminding the pitchers that she had doubled the valuation and questioned whether they preferred someone who asks many questions or someone who truly believes in them.

The Sharks discuss among themselves that this is the first time they doubled the valuation. Aman says to Namita that she has started a new game. The pitchers take some time to discuss and after coming back they decide to go with Aman Gupta’s offer. This irked Anupam and Namita. The latter said, “I doubled your valuation and you chose him.”

Anupam commented, “Acchi khasi deal aayi thi, sharks ne apne pairon pe kulhadi maar di. Tumhe 1 crore mil raha tha, kya leke jaa rahe ho. Woh kabhi gym ke andar hi nahi gaya hai. (You got a good deal, Sharks put an axe on their own feet. You were getting 1 Crore, what are you getting now? He never stepped inside a gym.)” To this, Aman jokes, “I will go to the gym from tomorrow.”

