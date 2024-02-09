Bhagya Lakshmi: Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti recreate THIS iconic moment from Shah Rukh Khan starrer DDLJ

Earlier today, both the lead actors of Bhagya Lakshmi, Aishwarya Khare, and Rohit Suchanti, shared a short video on their Instagram recreating the iconic scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also known by the initialism DDLJ.

Aishwarya and Rohit’s entertaining video

Bhagya Lakshmi's main lead actors, Aishwarya and Rohit, have shared an entertaining video for their fans, where they both can be seen recreating the iconic scene from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge with instrumental music in the background.

In the video, the Bhagya Lakshmi actress is depicting Kajol Devgn as she comes running towards his Shah Rukh, Rohit. Both the actors are in the get-up of their daily soap characters.

Aishwarya and Rohit’s chemistry

After the video is rolled out on social media, the fans can get an idea about Aishwarya and Rohit's off-screen chemistry, which is just adorable. The on-screen couple keeps on commenting on each other's posts and stories. Their Instagram reels serve as a full dose of entertainment for their fans.

Both the actors share a mutual understanding and hype for each other. Now, they have come a long way and are equally talented. Rohit Suchanti captioned the video as, "Jaan Chutti Bach Gaya (Life got saved)."

Ek Villain actress Kavita Banerjee commented on their video, "Arey yaaaaarrrr (You guys)."

Trisha Sarda’s character in Bhagya Lakshmi

Trisha Sarda has been cast as the character of Rishi and Lakshmi’s daughter in Ekta Kapoor’s Hindi drama Bhagya Lakshmi. The makers of the drama are trying to spice up the show by bringing the twist.

Previously, Trisha has worked as a child actor in Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlal, Bindiya Sarkar, Aangan Apno Ka, and others. At the same time, Rohit Suchanti has previously worked in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

