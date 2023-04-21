EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Suchanti reveals how he'll celebrate Eid; Shalin Bhanot, Fahmaan Khan and more extend wishes

Eid ul-Fitr is one the most important festivals of the Muslim community that is celebrated with much joy and excitement across the globe. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the month-long fasting. The date of the festival depends on the sighting of the crescent-shaped moon, and this year the festival is expected to fall on April 21 or April 22. Eid happens on the first day of the month of Shawwal, on which no fasting is observed. Everyone including our celebs are excited to celebrate the festival with their loved ones.

Rohit Suchanti reveals how he'll celebrate Eid ul-Fitr:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rohit Suchanti reveals how he celebrated the holy month of Ramadan on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi with the cast and crew. The actor who essays the role of Rishi in Bhagya Lakshmi, says, "I absolutely love Eid as it is one of my favorite days of the year. It not only brings people together just like any other festival, but my friends and I also plan to enjoy a feast together every year on Eid. In fact, I have a lot of friends and crew members who fast during the Holy month of Ramadan."

The Bhagya Lakshmi actor further added, "Even though I don’t fast, I always join my Bhagya Lakshmi crew members at the time of Iftar every day. From bhajiyas, samosas, a variety of fruits, meatballs, dry fruits, fruit salads and so much more, we enjoy something new and unique every day. And on Eid, my friends and I plan a feast, where we enjoy ourselves together and eat lots of Sheer Khurma! On this special day, I would like to wish Eid Mubarak to one and all.”

Shalin Bhanot, Fahmaan Khan, and Farman Haider wish fans on Eid:

Shalin Bhanot, who plays the role of Ranav in Bekaboo, shares, “For me, Eid has multiple meanings, the most important of which is patience because you fast, and that represents control. What I love about Ramzaan is that I see people who have a sense of control over their chaotic lives. Eid is about getting together and everyone on the sets of Bekaboo will be celebrating it. My close friends have a fun-filled get-together every year on Eid. I look forward to sharing delicious food and laughter. May the festival’s noor enlighten our hearts and bring us fulfillment. Eid Mubarak!”

Farman Haider, who plays the role of Nityam in Saavi Ki Savaari, shares, “My childhood is filled with wonderful memories, like getting up early to prepare delectable meals like kheer, chole, various kinds of sharbat, and my personal favorite fruit custard. The joy we experience when our entire family gets together hangs out with the cousins, and goes out to dinner together is immeasurable. This year because I'm so busy with my shoot, I'll be visiting my hometown for just a day. I'll be helping my mother prepare the daawat and spend some quality time with my loved ones. May our hearts be filled with kindness and compassion, and may we continue to spread love and joy wherever we go. Eid Mubarak!”

Fahmaan Khan, who plays the role of Ravi in Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii, says, “For me, Eid is all about being thankful for the little joys of our daily lives. I’m grateful to have a loving family and an army of ardent fans. I hope everyone is blessed with the luxury of spending time with their loved ones on Eid. May the mouth-watering delicacies of this day add more flavor to our celebrations. Eid Mubarak!”

