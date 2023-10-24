Dussehra 2023 EXCLUSIVE: Bhagya Lakshmi's Aishwarya Khare says, 'I miss being in Bhopal during this time'

Dussehra is celebrated with a lot of zeel in India. The festival marks the victory of good over evil. On this day, many years ago, Lord Rama put an end to the evil Ravana by killing him. Since then, we have celebrated this day in honor of Rama and the belief that good always prevails.

Pinvilla got in touch with actress Aishwarya Khare who plays the character of Lakshmi in Bhagya Lakshmi and asked her about her thoughts on the mega festival.

Aishwarya Khare talks about Dussehra

Aishwarya Khare essays the role of Lakshmi Oberoi in Bhagya Lakshmi. She said, “After celebrating Navratri with all the enthusiasm for 9 days, we always look forward to Dussehra. I have so many amazing memories associated with this festival. Dussehra is celebrated in Bhopal with a lot of pomp and fervor." Apart from her acting chops, Aishwarya also keeps her fans entertained with interesting and funny reels on Instagram.

Take a look at Aishwarya Khare's fun reel with Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Rohit Suchanti

Aishwarya Khare recalls childhood memories of Dussehra

The Yeh Hai Chahatein actress further added, "I remember when I was young, my parents used to take me and my sisters to the local fun fair in our area, and there used to be so many food options, puppet shows, Ram Leela, and a lot of other things. I really miss being in Bhopal during this time and celebrating this festival that has taught me so much with my family. I wish everyone a very happy Dussehra, may all your wishes come true!”

Major twist in Bhagya Lakshmi

Recently, Bhagya Lakshmi took a major twist. After a long time, finally, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi got together and got married. However, Malishkha conspired against the duo as she loves Rishi. Malishka rammed into Rishi and Lakshmi's car causing a tragic accident post which Rishi and Lakshmi fell off the cliff.

Amidst the accident, Lakshmi falls off the cliff but Rishi holds on to a tree branch. However, when he saw Lakshmi falling, he left the branch and sacrificed his life too. It will be interesting to see if this is the end of Rishi and Lakshmi or if is it the beginning of a fresh start for them.

