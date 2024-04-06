Each season of Bigg Boss makes significant headlines and attracts immense attention from viewers. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show is often termed as controversial owing to the verbal fights and ugly spats between the contestants. It has been a few months since the latest season, Bigg Boss 17, wrapped up. The show has witnessed several iconic fights and rivalries between the contestants.

While we await the details regarding the next season of Bigg Boss, let us recall one of the iconic and unforgettable heated conversations between Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik from Bigg Boss 14. So, without beating around the bush, let us dive in!

Rubina Dilaik calls Jasmin Bhasin 'weak' for THIS reason

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin got into an argument, and things turned a bit uglier after the former called the latter 'weak.' What exactly happened was that Haarsh Limachiyaa was inside the house as a guest and made the contestants play a game.

During the task, the Choti Bhau fame had a dumble in her hand and a note that read, "Yeh tohfa uss sadasya ko dijiye jo iss game mein sabse kamzor hai aur usey taakat ki sakht zarurat hai (Give this gift to the member who is the weakest in this game and is in dire need of strength)." After reading the remark, Rubina went to Jasmin Bhasin and gave the fumble to her.

Seemingly surprised by her decision, Bhasin commented, "Mai kamzor hun? Kal tak toh bol rahi thi healthy competition, hun. Kamzor hogi tum jo nakli chehra pehen ke ghumti ho (Am I weak? Till yesterday, you were saying that I was a healthy competitor. You must be weak as you wander around wearing a fake personality)." Meanwhile, she even threw the dumble. Reacting to Rubina's decision, Haarsh asked her the reason behind calling Jasmin weak.

Dilaik was quick to reply and commented, "Iska hai na ek alag se roop aata hai saamne, fir jaata hai, fir nikal jaata hai. Toh kahin na kahin jab crutches ki zaroorat padti hai na toh thoda bahut baahri support ki zaroorat pade aapko apne game ya spne vyaktitva ko nikhaarne ki, jhalkaane ki, toh aapko yeh sab cheezein zaroorat padti hai. Dumble ki bhi zaroorat hai taaki jo kamzor hai wo apne aap ko shashakt bana sake."

"There's a different personality that comes out and then disappears. So, sometimes, when you need crutches or a little bit of external support, you need all these things to enhance your game or your personality and make you shine. Dumbbells are also needed so that those who are weak can strengthen themselves."

A furious Jasmin attacked her with fiery words and said, "Khud day 1 se pati ke sahare pe hai, aur mujhe bol rahi ki crutches ki (She herself has been dependent on her husband since day 1, and she is telling me about crutches)."

Rubina Dialik and Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14

During their stints in Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dialik and Jasmin Bhasin initially shared a great bond inside the house. However, eventually, things turned sour between them, and their friendship did not last for long. They were often seen to indulge in arguments and clash with each other. The two were caught arguing on various issues when locked inside the controversial house.

For the uninitiated, Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 and lifted the trophy, whereas Rahul Vaidya emerged as the 1st runner-up. Speaking of Jasmin Bhasin, she got evicted and could not make it to the finals.

