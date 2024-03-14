Here's how Somi Khan and Adil Khan reacted to Rakhi Sawant saying 'Somi ko bacha lo' following their marriage

Adil Khan and Bigg Boss 12 alum Somi Khan tied the knot in a discreet nikah ceremony on March 3, 2024. Previously, Adil was wed to Bollywood icon Rakhi Sawant in a civil marriage, which later ended acrimoniously with Rakhi accusing him of financial mismanagement during her stint on Bigg Boss Marathi. In a recent interview with TeleMasala, Adil and his new wife Somi candidly discussed their thoughts on Rakhi's warning to Somi.

Somi Khan's reaction to Rakhi Sawant's marriage warning

For those unaware, Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband, Adil Khan, is now married to Bigg Boss 12's Somi Khan. When asked about Rakhi's caution, “Somi ko bacha lo (Save Somi),” the actress responded gracefully, saying, “Mere liye na ye interviews exist krte hai na main janti hun us baare mein to kuch nahi bolna chahungi (For me these interviews neither exists nor I know anything about it. Therefore, I wouldn’t want to say anything about it).” She continued by expressing her affection for her husband, “Main bahut hi zada, sabse zada agar kisi ke saath acha feel karti hun, protected feel karti hun, loved feel karti hun to wo mere husband ke sath, and I feel blessed (If there is anyone with whom I feel good, protected and loved, it’s with my husband).”

How Adil Khan reacted to Rakhi Sawant’s warning

When Rakhi cautioned Somi about marrying her former spouse, Adil suggested, “Rakhi aise baat nahi karegi to bahut acha hoga (It would be great if Rakhi wouldn’t say such things).” He also cheekily responded to his ex-wife's caution, stating, “Rakhi se pehle duniya bach jaye wo bahut badi baat hai. Somi ko to main bacha lunga. Somi mere saath bahut protected hai (It's a big deal if the world can be saved from Rakhi. I will definitely save Somi and she is very protected with me).”Adil then likened his ex-wife to a virus, remarking, “Ek coronavirus aata hai coronavirus hai wo aur usse duniya bach jaye bahut acha hai. Mumbai, India bahut shant hai ki wo ja ke kahin door baithe humlog ki wjha se aur main chahta hun ki wo hamesha udhar hi settled ho jaye. So that idhar log thoda sukoon ki zindagi kr le (She is like the coronavirus and we the world will be lucky to get saved from her. I want her to get settled somewhere far away so that Mumbai and India can become more peaceful in her absence).”

Somi Khan’s reaction to her insecurity with Rakhi Sawant

When questioned about potential insecurities regarding Rakhi Sawant, the Bigg Boss 12 star admitted she was initially unaware of the situation. “Jab bhi main Adil ke sath rehti hun na mujhe kabhi rekate nahi kar paati hun ki wo cheeze bhi huyi hongi ya aisa kuch hoga (Whenever I'm with Adil, I can never imagine that such things could have happened or anything like that).” She mentioned that she couldn't possibly feel insecure about herself when her husband adores her, loves her, and shields her from all the negativity. When it comes to Adil, she confesses that she simply wants to understand him as he is now, along with his family background that she already knows, so she feels content with the information she has.

About Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant, a household name in India, has participated in numerous major projects. Renowned for her dancing skills and humor, she was a part of Bigg Boss, where she entertained both audiences and fellow contestants with her wit and comedic flair. She emerged as the finalist in Bigg Boss 14.

Adil Khan and Rakhi's marriage was troubled, with Rakhi alleging Adil of mismanaging her finances and failing to adequately support her mother during a hospitalization. The couple married in 2022 and soon parted ways due to their differences.

