Dipika Kakar ft Ramdaan Lookbook: Learn how to dress up like the Sasural Simar Ka fame

The pious month of Ramadan began on March 11, 2024, and the most happening couple, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim is back in Mumbai from their seven-day trip to Dubai. They left for the trip after the conclusion of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, where Shoaib emerged as the runner-up and Manisha Rani lifted the trophy. However, the couple returned to their home ahead of Ramadan, highlighting that it was the first Ramadan of their infant Ruhaan.

Dipika Kakar is known for her style and fashion choices when it comes to traditional wear. If you are confused about what to wear this Ramadan, then Dipika Kakar’s lookbook will work as a fashion Bible for you.

Top 5 looks of Dipika Kakar for this Ramadan

Red Floor-Length Kurta Set

The Sasural Simar Ka actress looked gorgeous in her red floor-length kurta with a red dupatta. The complete set features a golden powder print on it. The full-sleeved kurta with a Chinese collar adds an aesthetic and elegant look to the attire. She paired it with a heavy set of earrings, specifically golden ‘jhumka,’ which completes her look for Eid. Speaking of her hair, she kept it open and wavy at the end to give a perfect frame to her face. With the perfect shade of red, the actress was looking simply more adorable than ever. Keeping her makeup minimalist, and basking in her pregnancy glow.

Rose Pink Sharara Set

This is the picture back from Eid in 2023 when Dipika Kakar was expecting her first child. To all the ladies looking for something comfortable yet festive to wear during Ramadan, this look is undoubtedly a go-to, as it is trendy but not heavy at all. The sharara set is a combination of pastel and neutral colors, which gives freshness to the eyes. The set has rose pink and cream colors. The kurta is in an ombre color with shades of pastel pink and powder print embroidery on the kurta. The neckline of the kurta is a boat neck with golden work on the sleeves. Moving on to her sharara, it is cream in color with golden work at the bottom. The fabric used in the making of this sharara set appears to be silk. The dupatta comes with heavy borders with a combination of cream and rose pink in it. Coming to her hair, she has neatly clutched it back after doing the partition from between. Whenever you feel confused about what to wear this Ramadan, refer to Dipika Kakar’s instagram photos.

Teal Blue Color Kurta Pant Set

If you are someone who believes in last-minute shopping or wants to keep it low-key, then this one is perfect for you. The Bigg Boss 12 fame is wearing a teal blue semi-heavy kurta set with pants. The kurta of the suit goes long down below the knees and also has a U-shaped neckline with silver thread work in front of the kurta. Now, coming to the bottom wear, the pants’ hem is extraordinarily spacious, giving the attire a Pakistani look, and has embroidery on the ankle area of the pants. Talking about the dupatta, it is of chiffon, adding a flowy look to the attire, and it also has a silver border made up of threadwork, and small round embroideries throughout the dupatta. She paired it up with silver earrings. Anyone looking to invest in clothes that can be comfortably wearable on other small occasions too, then this would be the best, as you can wear it to the office on ethnic days too. The suit gives the perfect office look as well. Precisely, Dipika Kakar’s dresses are the best option to with when looking for something reusable.

Gajri Pink Cotton Sharara Set

The perfect color to start your Ramadan with is Gajri Pink. The color, colorful in itself, will always add an extra glow to your face. Since pink is in this season, one can easily go for this easy and comfortable cotton sharara set with a full-length dupatta. The sharara set comprises gota-patti and mirror works. Decoding the kurta, it is a straight fit with a slight V-neck, which has gota-patti on its neckline and the end of sleeves, while the mirror work features across the kurta. This festive ensemble is best for the daytime look during Ramadan. Speaking of the dupatta, it is made of chiffon with gota-patti work borders and silver threadwork in between. In this attire, the sharara is not plain but has layers in it, and each layer is decorated well with gota-patti. Dipika is carrying a natural look, by wearing a single silver bracelet.

Heavy Black Sharara Set

In this picture, she is carrying an evening look, where she is wearing a heavy black sharara set, which seems to be made from chiffon. There is heavy golden embroidery on the kurta of this sharara set with clean embroidery. The dupatta of the set has minimalist golden stars woven at significant distances in the dupatta. The borders have a petal cut, and the kurta features heavy golden embroidery on it that adds a flowy element to the attire. This attire would be great if you are planning to step out after sunset.

