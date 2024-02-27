Bharti Singh asks son Laksh for a kiss, but he does THIS instead; Find what he did

Bharti Singh has been entertaining audiences with her gripping standups for more than a decade now. Apart from bringing smiles through her TV shows, the laughter queen also runs a YouTube channel along with her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The vlogs posted on the channel give insight into how she spends her day. In the recent video shared by Bharti, she is seen having fun on the sets of Dance Deewane 4. Before heading out for shooting, she shares a funny yet heartwarming moment with son Laksh, also known as Golla.

Bharti Singh’s son Laksh’s endearing gesture steals the show

The latest vlog uploaded by Bharti Singh on her YouTube channel named Life of Limbachiyaa’s (LOL) opens up with the actress telling her fans that she is going for the shoot. She then pans the camera towards Laksh who is seen jumping on the sofa. When Bharti asks him where is papa, he cutely says ‘shooting’. She tells Laksh that she is also going now, and asks for a kiss before leaving. But Laksh seems to be in no mood to give in to Bharti's demand. Instead, the little one stuns her by constantly waving his hands and saying bye to her.

In the next frame, Bharti Singh is seen sharing about Laksh’s newly developed habits. She says that after getting admitted to school, her baby boy has begun waking up early in the morning. She hopes that he continues with this practice for the rest of his life. After reaching the set of Dance Deewane 4, Bharti engaged in a hilarious conversation with her crew members.

In one of the delightful parts of the vlog, Haarsh is seen spending quality time with Laksh. He tries to decode his baby’s language and also makes him show his dance moves. As Laksh watches cars from the flat's balcony, Haarsh says, “Ye gaya toh mere upar hi hai kyuki isko car acchi lagti hai.” (He takes after me because he likes cars).

Take a look at some of the glimpses from Bharti Singh’s latest vlog:

About Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is recognised as among the most prominent comedians in India. She started her career with the reality stand-up comedy series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where she received plenty of praise for her act as a character named Lalli. Some of Bharti’s notable works include shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, and The Kapil Sharma Show, among others.

On the personal front, Bharti Singh has been married to screenwriter, producer, and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa since 2017. The duo was blessed with their first child, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, in 2022.

Currently, Bharti is hosting Dance Deewane 4. The show premiered on February 3, 2024. It has Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suneil Shetty in the judging panel.

