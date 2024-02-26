Why does Haarsh Limbachiyaa think his son Laksh aka Golla has taken after him?

Bharti Singh regularly shares updates about her life in fun videos. She stays connected with fans on social media, sharing both personal and work-related moments. Bharti and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, enjoy giving a sneak peek into their daily life, making fans a part of their routine on their channel named Life of Limbachiyaa’s (LOL). In her recent vlog, Haarsh Limbachiyaa shares why his son Laksh takes after him.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa shares why his son Laksh takes after him

The latest vlog by Haarsh Limbachiyaa shows him playing with his son, Laksh, also known as Golla, while Golla is seen playing and watching cars from the flat's balcony. That is when Haarsh said, “Ye gaya toh mere upar hi hai kyuki isko car acchi lati hai.” (He takes after me because he likes cars).

Furthermore, in the vlog, Haarsh shared, “Ghar mein raho toh pata chalta hai ki ye kam nahi hai, ye bahut shararati hai. (When you are at home, you realize how mischievous he can be)” while Laksh was seen enjoying his time with his father, Haarsh. Laksh was seen playing and dancing in the vlog.

About Haarsh Limbachiyaa:

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa make a perfect couple who work well together. They've become famous for hosting shows and making people laugh with their funny jokes. Whether they're sharing moments in their vlogs or appearing on TV, they always entertain everyone. People love them because they are really good at making people laugh and have become very popular.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa has been a writer for many TV shows. He played a role in creating scripts for shows like Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Comedy Nights Live. He also worked for shows like Khatra Khatra Khatra, Hum Tum Aur Quarantine, and others, showcasing his versatile writing skills. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa don't just host TV shows together; they also have a podcast and a YouTube channel. On their channel, they chat with guests, and they often share bits of their daily lives on social media to keep their fans in the loop.

