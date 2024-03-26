Bharti Singh on how Ramadan fills magic in people’s life: ‘Hats off hai unko, ye upar wala hi taqat de raha hai’

Bharti Singh’s life is like an open book as she never keeps anything away from her fans. From her big to small moments, she tries to keep her fans updated about it all through her daily vlogs on Life Of Limbachiyaa’s (LOL). Recently, in her vlog, she was seen talking about the magic of the month of Ramadan in people’s lives and how it provides them strength and energy to work.

What does Bharti Singh think about observing Roza in Ramadan?

Bharti Singh, who was on the sets of Dance Deewane 4, in her vlog, spoke about the magic of Ramadan and observing Roza. She shared her views on Roza, on the way from her vanity to the sets of the dance reality show. Bharti added, “Kya baat hai yar! Bade ache din hote hai. Ismien to upar wala khud taat deta hai apko kam karne ki (What a thing, man! Those are really good days. In this, even the Almighty himself gives you the encouragement to work).”

Recognizing the capability of the people working in the film industry during Ramadan, Bharti said, “Aur bahut saare log hote hai jo film industry mien jo roz, jaise roze aate hai, roj roze rakhte hai. Par ye upar wale ki wahi karam hai ke jo rakhte hai wo taqat bhi wahi deta hai (And there are so many people in the film industry who fast as soon as Ramadan begins. But it's truly the grace of the Almighty that those who fast are also given the strength to do so)."

Advertisement

What does Bharti Singh have to say about Iftar?

Amid the shooting of Dance Deewane 4, comedian Bharti Singh was seen running towards grabbing herself a bite of Iftar in her vlog. She mockingly taunted one of her crew members of hunger belches. Bharti further described her experience of having Iftar in between the shoot, as she added, “Iftari ka time ho gaya hai. How sweet yar. Sablogo ne fatafat shoot bhi chal raha hai kyuki isliye, Iftari ka alag hi maza hai yar. (It's time for Iftar. How sweet, yar. Everyone's quickly managing the shoot because, really, there's a different joy in Iftar."

Bharti was later seen relishing some Iftari meals. After having the Iftari, she added, “So sweet yar Iftari ho gayi thi but main gayi mujhe iftari karna itna acha lagta hai sab log ke sath. Aur bahut sare log jinhone ne roza rakha hai, kam kar rahe hai yaar hats off hai unko. Ye upar wala hi taqat de raha hai sab (It's so sweet, yar. Iftar was done, but I went; I love doing Iftar with everyone. And there are so many people who have kept fasts, are working, man, hats off to them. It's the Almighty giving strength to everyone).”

Further, Singh spoke about how Iftar always tastes good while on the other hand, the Bharti does not like fritters in her day-to-day life but she shared how much she has loved it today.

More about Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is one of India's foremost comedians, starting her comedy career as the second runner-up on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She has since showcased her comedic talent on shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, and The Kapil Sharma Show, among others.

On a personal note, Bharti Singh married screenwriter, producer, and television presenter Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The couple was blessed with their first child, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, in 2022 and now, they run a podcast series in addition to their daily life vlogs.

ALSO READ: Ramayan fame Arun Govil expresses gratitude over opportunity to contest in Lok Sabha elections; pens a note