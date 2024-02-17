Bharti Singh requests fans to convince the makers of Dance Deewane to make THIS change; find out

Bharti Singh has been entertaining audiences for more than a decade now. Apart from her ventures on TV, she also runs a YouTube channel along with her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Bharti often gives insight into her day-to-day life through her vlogs. In the recent video uploaded by the comedian on her channel named Life of Limbachiyaa’s (LOL), she is heard talking about the struggles of reaching for early morning shoots as a single mother.

Bharti Singh conveys THIS message to makers of Dance Deewane

The latest vlog by Bharti Singh opens up with the actress playing with her son, Laksh aka Golla. While Golla plays with his train, Bharti asks him about how a train sounds.

In the next frame, the comedian’s little one is seen lying on the sofa. He looks seemingly upset with Bharti as she is leaving for her shoot. After arriving on the sets of Dance Deewane, the 39-year-old talks to her fan family and tells them that she is quite excited as it is the 2 pm shift today. She says that she spent plenty of time with Golla because her shift timings were not in the early hours of the day.

Additionally, Bharti Singh urges her followers to fill up the comments on Colors TV with requests for her shoot to be scheduled at 2 pm daily. She mentions that her young child requires her attention more than anyone else, hence the request.

Take a look at some of the glimpses from Bharti Singh’s latest vlog:

About Dance Deewane

Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It hosts talented dancers from various parts of the country. The dancers are divided into three age categories, with the first generation featuring the youngest dancers and the third generation having the oldest ones.

Dance Dewane came out for the first time in June 2018. The 4th chapter of Dance Dewaane premiered on February 3, 2024. It has Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suneil Shetty in the judging panel. The show airs every Saturday at 9:30 pm on Colors TV and is digitally available on JioCinema.

