Bharti Singh keeps giving her life updates through her vlogs. From her personal life to her professional life, the comedienne maintains an active presence on social media to be in touch with their fans. She and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, never miss a chance to treat fans by giving a glimpse of their daily routine. In her recent vlog, Bharti shared coming to Juhu Chowpatty after 12 years.

Bharti Singh is delighted to visit Juhu Chowpatty

In her latest vlog, Bharti Singh mentioned having a meeting in Juhu in the morning. While returning, she stopped by the Juhu Chowpatty and shared, "Juhu se wapas aate waqt raaste mein aata hai Juhu beach. Jab main nayi nayi aayi thi tab maine Juhu beach par utar ke kuchh khaya tha (While coming back from Juhu, Juhu Beach comes on the way. During the starting days when I had just come here, I went to Juhu beach and ate something)."

She continued to share that she would be visiting the Juhu Chowpatty after 10-12 years. Bharti Singh commented, "Mujhe mann kar raha hai kuchh khane ka. Kyunki abhi 12 baj rahe hain aur bhookh lagi hai aur itni bheed bhi nahi hai (I feel like eating something. Because it is 12 o'clock and I am hungry and there is not much crowd)."

After the comedienne stepped out of the car, she explored the dishes and other snacks available at Chowpatty. Meanwhile, Bharti seemed surprised by witnessing the development, management, and cleanliness of the place. We can also hear her saying, "Humein laga tha hum bahut jaldi aa gaye hain. par bahut jaldi nahi, idhar toh bhai pura sajj chuka hai, log kha ke jaa chuke hain (We thought we had arrived too early. But no, everything is already ready here, people have finished eating and gone)."

Bharti Singh enjoys South Indian dishes

Later, in the vlog, Bharti Singh is seen enjoying Idli Sambhar and Vada. Besides eating South Indian dishes, the popular comedienne also tasted filter coffee. In the meantime, she explained, "Pehle jab main aayi thi toh chhoti chhoti dukaanein thi, kachi hoti thi. Lekin ab sab ne itne mindblowing dukaanein bana li hai, aisa lag raha hai ki chhote hotel hain. Aur ek se badh kar ek cheez milegi aapko (The first time when I came, there were little shops. But now everyone has built these mindblowing shops, it looks like small hotels. And you will get everything here)."

Further, in the vlog, she shared Haarsh Limbachiyaa wanted to have chicken and rice.

