Apart from maintaining an active social media presence, popular comedienne Bharti Singh keeps giving a peek into her life through vlogs. In her latest vlog, which she posted on her official YouTube channel, Bharti informed her viewers about receiving Arti Singh's wedding invitation. Upon receiving the warm invitation, she expressed her excitement about attending the ceremony.

Bharti Singh expresses delight over Arti Singh's wedding

Just a few hours ago, Bharti Singh posted a new vlog and shared a sneak peek of Arti Singh's wedding invitation card. Featuring golden and white decorations and traditional printings, the card was in a big white box with Arti and Dipak's initials on it. Apart from the couple's name, we noticed an 'AD' written beautifully!

In the vlog, Bharti asked her son Golla to open Arti Singh's wedding invitation card. Further, the golden and white-themed box turned out to be customized as it had a few chocolates, marking the new beginnings for Dipak and Arti. Golla was on cloud nine after having seen the chocolates inside the box. Meanwhile, the comedienne congratulated the couple.

Have a look at some of the candid glimpses of Arti Singh's wedding invitation card:

Further, Bharti Singh mentioned, "Dipak se hum kabhi mile nahi. Shaadi pe milenge, sangeet pe milenge, mehndi pe milenge, dekhte hain kaun hai Dipak bhai (We never met Dipak. We will meet him at the wedding, we will meet him at the sangeet, we will meet him at the mehendi, let's see who Deepak is)."

Kashmera Shah to host a bridal shower for Arti Singh

Since the big day is just a few days away, Arti and her family are busy with the arrangements for the wedding festivities. While talking to Etimes, Kashmera Shah revealed her plan to host a glamorous bridal shower for Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti. This reflects that Kashmera will do her best to make Arti Singh's new chapter memorable and fun.

Speaking of the details about the bridal shower, it will be held at one of the premium restaurants in Mumbai, with Kashmera being the gorgeous hostess. The exclusive event will shine on the theme 'Be Fabulous.' Like any other bridal shower, the venue will shine bright with splendid light decorations, chic adornments, and much more.

It goes without saying that delicious delicacies will add joy to the event. In fact, Arti's favorite dish, Sushi, will undeniably make it to her dining table. Apart from all these delightful happenings, her bridal shower will be filled with laughter, happiness, and cherished moments.

Kashmera Shah expresses excitement about hosting Arti Singh's bridal shower

After Krushna Abhishek opened up about his delight over his sister getting married to Dipak, Kashmera Shah recently shared her joy about hosting Arti's bridal shower. She told Etimes that she has been looking forward to making the occasion truly unforgettable for the bride-to-be.

Shah added, "Now, the next wedding in our family will likely be when my kids Rayaan and Krishaang tie the knot in two decades. Until then, I'm going all out for Arti's special day."

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding

Popular for her stint on Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh is all set to take the plunge and tie the knot with her boyfriend, Dipak Chauhan, on April 25. A few days ago, Arti uploaded a picture of a building decorated with beautiful lights and flowers. Sharing the excitement about her wedding, she wrote, "10 days to go."

Have a look at Arti Singh's post:

For the uninitiated, Arti Singh introduced her fiance by dropping a sweet post on her social media handle. Well, it's just a few more days, and then we will have Arti and Dipak tied in the bond of forever love and togetherness.

