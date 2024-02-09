Popular celeb couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been one of the most loved celebrities in the entertainment world and have a huge fan following. The couple, who are parents to an adorable baby boy, have maintained an active presence on social media to be in touch with their fans. Bharti and Haarsh actively share vlogs, giving fans a glimpse of their daily routine. In her recent vlog, Bharti informed her viewers about her son Laksh aka Golla's admission to school.

Bharti Singh gets emotional on Laksh's first day of school:

In her recent vlog, Bharti Singh shared a glimpse of the day when Laksh aka Golla attended his first of school. The vlog starts with the comedienne and Laksh as they spend time together. Later, she informs her fans how her house help, Rupa Didi, is more worried about Laksh's first day of school. Bharti shares that Rupa Didi is concerned about how will Golla eat and sit alone in school away from them. As Bharti says this, she gets emotional.

Bharti even mentioned that she is having a weird feeling as she thinks of Golla attending school and how will he eat his food, how will he say that he wants to go to the toilet and how will he inform if someone hits him. Bharti got emotional and said, "Kyu bache paida karte hai hum, fir rote hai (Why do we give birth to children and then cry)."

Advertisement

Take a look at the post here-

Later, the Dance Deewane host continued expressing her discomfort about Golla going to school and said, "Pata nahi kuch hora hai. Chota sa hai. Kuch log bolte hai itna chota aur school daal rahe ho, kuch bolte hai sahi time hai. Duniya pata nahi, dimaag kharab karke rakha hai (I don't know if something is happening to me. He is so small. Some say he's too small to go to school while other says it is the right time to send him to school)."

She explained how Haarsh Limbachiyaa is strong and said, "Aadmi bohot strong hote hai, mummies toh ro deti hai. (Men are very strong, moms start crying)." Later, it was seen how Bharti and Haarsh were waiting for Golla outside his school and even shared with their fans that Golla was having a fun time in school. She even mentioned that the teachers are taking good care of the children but she is still worried. Bharti rejoices as Golla returns from school and cheers him up.

As Bharti and Haarsh are passing by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan's house, the comedienne tells Laksh to say, "Hello, Amitabh Bachchan uncle. Shooting pe jaao, KBC karo, paisa kamao." It is also seen that Bharti and Haarsh do some shopping for Golla as the little munchkin has started going to school every day. The celeb couple also gave a toy to their little one as it was his first day at school.

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh tears up on son Laksh’s school admission day; ‘Bohot chota hain abhi, kaise chod ke aayungi?’