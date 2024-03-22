Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame owing to her participation in Bigg Boss 13. Since then, the actress has come a long way. Whether doing films or solidifying her status in the Punjabi industry, Shehnaaz has earned much critical acclaim. She enjoys a huge fanbase, and people adore her lively personality. Being a grounded individual, she makes sure to reconnect with her village occasionally. Well, do you know that she is scared of dogs?

Shehnaaz Gill's recent interaction with a pet dog

A few hours ago, Shehnaaz Gill posted a video on her social media handle, landing a hilarious encounter with a dog. In the video, we can see the Bigg Boss 13 fame sitting with a friend who has a pet dog. Shehnaaz tries to show love to the fur baby, and it gets excited, but she gets scared and immediately gets up.

After a while, Shehnaaz again sits near the dog and makes an effort to adore him. As she continues to do so, the dog feels comforted, and the actress also seems at ease. Captioning the post, Shehnaaz writes, "Bahut mann karta hai main bhi pets ko pyar kru lekin dar khatam hi nahi hota kya karu (I think a lot about loving pets, but my fear never goes away; what should I do?)"

Watch Shehnaaz Gill's video here:

Shehnaaz Gill's work in the industry

Although Shehnaaz Gill is a prominent name in the Punjabi entertainment industry, the actress has left no stone unturned to prove her talent in Bollywood. After her stint on Bigg Boss 13, where she emerged as one of the finalists, she ventured into Hindi movies. Shehnaaz received her big break from Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Further, she went on to appear in Rhea Kapoor's Thank You for Coming, thereby sharing screens alongside Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from appearing in films, Gill has appeared in several music videos. Shehnaaz often creates headlines with her impeccable fashion taste and wardrobe collection.

