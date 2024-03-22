BB17's Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi's romantic reunion at Swatantrya Veer Savarkar screening leaves fans gushing

Within the walls of the Bigg Boss house, Abhishek Kumar and Feroza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi, shared a special and romantic bond. Though they appeared close during the show, the audience had few opportunities to see them together following the season's conclusion. Amidst reunions of other contestants, fans eagerly awaited the reunion of Khanzaadi and Abhishek. Their much-anticipated meeting finally took place at the premiere of Ankita Lokhande’s movie, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, in Mumbai.

Abhishek Kumar’s reunion with Khanzaadi

It was a moment to remember. Abhishek Kumar and Feroza Khan, after their stint on the reality show, reunited at the grand screening of Ankita Lokhande’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The moment Abhishek's eyes met Feroza's at the screening, where she was posing with Ankita and Vicky Jain, he couldn't resist embracing her. The warmth of their hug reflected deep emotions, signaling a reunion as eagerly awaited by them as it was by their fans. Later, the two were seen posing together for the paparazzi and enjoying each other’s company, clearly having much to catch up on since their last meeting after Bigg Boss 17.

Their fans couldn't stop themselves from gushing over this romantic reunion, and soon social media was flooded with expressions of love for them. One fan reacted, "My god... finally, after 3 months and 4 days, we are seeing them together again... Ahhh, I'm literally numb right now... To the beautiful bond we supported and adored... finally, we are witnessing the much-awaited reunion... I'm literally screaming right now... woww #Abhizaadi." Another fan said, “Look how ak s excited to take kz by holding her hand everywhere!! Ak s so happy around kz”

Inside Bigg Boss: Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi’s relationship

Inside the house, the Udaariyaan actor and the Hustle Queen singer, Khanzaadi, developed a romantic connection. In a heart-to-heart with Vicky, Khanzaadi admitted her growing feelings for Abhishek. Their relationship blossomed into the new love story of Bigg Boss post the entry of the wild cards. The 27-year-old actor affectionately said, “Pehle ye Khanzaadi thi, ab ye meri Shehzaadi hai (She was Khanzaadi for me initially but now she is my Queen).” To which Khanzaadi responded, “From fighting to being lovers, this is so beautiful.” Their transition from conflict to romance not only confused their fellow contestants but also captivated viewers.

Other Bigg Boss contestants at the screening

The screening of Ankita Lokhande’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was a confluence of emotions, showcasing appreciation for Ankita’s work and the heartwarming reunion of Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar. Other contestants who attended the screening included Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Samarth Jurel. Additionally, Vicky Jain’s mother and his best friend, Rashami Desai, were also present. The movie is set to premiere in theatres today, 22nd March 2024.

