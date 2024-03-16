Aly Goni became popular with his participation in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. He has been in the industry for a long time but is currently away from TV screens. However, he manages to entertain fans with his active social media presence along with starring in music videos. Recently, Aly treated fans with his Umrah pictures on Ramdaan's pious occasion.

Aly Goni's divine pictures from Makkah

It has been a few days since Aly Goni has been giving a sneak peek into his spiritual journey. A few hours ago, the Bigg Boss 14-fame took to his Instagram handle and shared a few snapshots from his holy visit to Makkah. Since Ramadan has already started, no other occasion would be more divine than the holy month to visit Makkah.

In the photos, Aly Goni can be seen posing against the beautiful backdrop of the Kaaba. The actor is wearing an Ihram, a clothing item mostly worn by people who embark on a pilgrimage trip to perform the Hajj or Umrah. Dropping the pictures, Aly wrote, "Alhamdulillah The Prophet said, “The performance of Umrah during Ramadan is Equal to the performance of Hajj with me” Allah hum sab ko yeh mauka de Ameen. #Umrah2024"

Have a look at the pictures here:

About Aly Goni

You might have seen him as Romi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which starred Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in lead roles. It turned out to be his major breakthrough in the television landscape. Later, he appeared as the lead in the show Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. Aly Goni's portfolio also consists of Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and Dhhai Kilo Prem.

Further, his participation in reality shows skyrocketed his popularity in the industry, thereby earning him a huge fan following. Aly was one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Aly's stardom touched the skies owing to his stint on Bigg Boss 14, where he and Jasmin Bhasin fell head over heels in love with each other. Since then, the duo has been together.

