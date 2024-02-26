With her onscreen presence as Shrishty in the show Kundali Bhagya, Anju Fakih rose to prominence and enjoys a decent fanbase in the industry. She was one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Lately, the actress has taken some time off from her busy schedule to have her Umrah with her mother. It has been a few days since Anjum has been sharing glimpses of her holy visit to Mecca and Medina.

Anjum Fakih offers gratitude to the Almighty

It has been almost a week since Anjum Fakih excitedly announced that she was all set to perform Umrah along with her mother. After embarking on a spiritual journey, the actress kept giving a sneak peek into her holy visit to Mecca. This time, she dropped a few snapshots from her spiritual trip to Medina.

Sharing the pictures, Anjum wrote, "Those who have the opportunity to visit the holy city are truly blessed beyond measure. I offer my deepest gratitude to the Almighty God for granting me the opportunity to experience the beauty and richness of this place, for guiding me and blessing me with moments of spiritual enlightenment."

"May we all aspire to be among the blessed few who have the privilege to visit the holy city, and may we carry its sacred essence within us wherever we may go, spreading light and love to all whom we encounter along our own spiritual journeys. Amen," she further added.

Have a look at her post:

Anjum Fakih's special post on Shab-e-Baarat

On the occasion of Shab-e-Baarat, Anjum Fakih wished fans and her admirers by sharing a heartfelt note. The Kundali Bhagya fame wrote, "Tonight, under the sacred skies of SHAB e Baarat, we reflect on our journey, seek forgiveness, and embrace the blessings bestowed upon us. Let the light of this auspicious night illuminate our hearts and guide us towards greater peace and prosperity. SHAB e baarat Mubarak ho."

Look at her post here:

For the uninitiated, Anjum Fakih is currently seen in the show Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi. Her role as Ankita Rao in the show proves her grace and brilliance.

