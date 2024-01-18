Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra 'characterless' amidst major fight

Bigg Boss 17 had an interesting episode last night as Team A took the lead after a grueling torture task. The show is now approaching its finale, and the viewers are in for a treat as they witness the dynamics between the contestants change.

Ever since the nomination process last week, Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra's friendship has taken a hit, and they have been keeping their distance from each other. In the upcoming episodes, things are about to get intense as Isha and Mannara engage in a heated argument.

Isha Malviya's personal remarks against Mannara Chopra

Team B has been seething with anger ever since Team A eliminated them from the torture task and nominated them. In the exciting upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17, a fresh promo reveals that former best buddies Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya will engage in a fierce showdown.

In the argument, the Udaariyaan actress goes as far as to call the Zid actress 'characterless'. Isha says, "Undeserving, cheap, gandi ladki, characterless, finale mey dusro ko palla pakad ke pohchi hai." (Bad woman. You have reached the finale with the help of others.) Mannara defended herself by reminding her that she was the one who tagged her as a deserving player and appreciated her game in the show.

Have a look at Isha Malviya-Mannara Chopra's fight promo-

What made Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra's fight?

After subjecting Team A (Mannara, Munawar, Isha, and Arun) to a grueling torture task, Team B (Vicky, Ayesha, Isha, and Ankita) cunningly concealed all the spices, buckets, and other task materials, leaving Team A with very limited options to complete the task. The generous Bigg Boss granted them the freedom to disqualify Team B due to their unethical behavior, and Team A seized the opportunity, resulting in the nomination of the opposing team while securing a spot in the final week for themselves.

Team B got miffed on the same and called Team A's decision as a cowardly move. Team B members Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Isha Malviya were seen arguing with the other team members and calling them out for their decision.

How did Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya's friendship get ruined?

In the last week, during nominations, Mannara Chopra refrained from nominating Abhishek Kumar. This didn't go down well with Isha Malviya and Vicky Jain. Isha and Vicky expected Mannara to nominate Abhishek and join them in their protest against Abhishek's re-entry into the show after he slapped Samarth Jurel.

Miffed with Chopra not nominating the Bekaboo actor, Isha and Vicky nominated her and called her out for not staying true to her words. This created a rift between Isha, Mannara, and Vicky who initially shared a close bond. Mannara confronted Vicky and he told her that she makes friends based on her convenience.

The torture task in Bigg Boss 17

The torture task of Bigg Boss 17 was announced to determine the nominations of the week. The team performing the task was supposed to keep a buzzer pressing and bear the torture by the other team. Team A performed well and after taking intense torture from the other team for around 29 minutes, Mannara gave up, followed by Abhishek Kumar.

Team B used chili powder, spices, ice packs, wax strips, and water mixed with chili powder among other things to torture the team performing.

