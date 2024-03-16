Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Rishi Agastya’s gifts and guidance to help Lord Rama, Lakshmana, and Mata Sita

Shrimad Ramayan is keeping the audiences hooked to their screens with its captivating retelling of the Hindu epic. The mythological show which features Sujay Reu as Lord Rama recently saw Shri Ram, Sita Maa, and Lakshmana reaching Maharishi Agastya’s hermitage. As per the fresh promo, the three will get some precious gifts from the sage.

Maharishi Agastya gives divine presents to Lord Rama

The official social media handle of SonyTV posted a promo for Shrimad Ramayan wherein Shri Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshmana are seen getting gifts from Maharishi Agastya. In the promo, the sage presents a sword to Lakshmana, explaining that its sharpness will aid him in fulfilling his responsibilities by cutting through any illusions.

Rishi Agastya presents Lord Rama with a bow crafted by Vishwakarma. He explains that this bow is special because a single arrow shot from it can multiply into countless arrows that never disappear. Ram thanks the sage for his blessings and presents, promising to rid the forest of any evil omens.

Sage Agastya then tells Sita why he didn’t hand out any weapons to her. He states, “Tumhare paas toh sabse adbhut aur shaktishali astra hai. Woh hai Ram ke prati prem aur samarpan. Isse tum kisi bhi paap aur adharm ko mita sakti ho (You have the most unique and powerful weapon and that is love and dedication towards Ram. You can remove any evil and unrighteousness with it).” When asked for guidance, Maharishi Agastya instructs Shri Ram to head towards Panchvati and inhabit there.

The caption of the promo reads, “महर्षि अगस्त्य से मिला श्री राम, माँ सीता और लक्ष्मण को मार्गदर्शन और दिव्य उपहार | देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Maharishi Agastya gives Shri Ram, Maa Sita and Lakshmana guidance and holy gifts. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan is a compelling rendition of the epic mythological saga, Ramayana. Apart from Sujay Reu, it also stars Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Shilpa Agnihotri, and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles. The show began airing on Sony TV on January 1, 2024, and is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari under the banner of Swastik Productions.