Trigger Warning: This article contains details of violence

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been sparking headlines since yesterday (February 12) after his video of slapping a stranger went viral on the internet. In this video, Elvish was seen losing his cool at a stranger and was seen slapping him while the people around him tried to escort him. This clip became the talk of the town after which Elvish even released an official statement citing the reason for getting violent. The YouTuber stated that the stranger abused his mother which made him violent.

Anurag Dobhal shows support for Elvish Yadav:

Now, agreeing with Elvish Yadav's action, his friend and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal has shown his support. Taking to his X handle, Anurag said, "Kisi ki maa ko gaali doge toh maar hi kahoge. Asking for selfie's is okay but bypassing derogatory comments for someone's family is not acceptable. Full support @ElvishYadav bhai."

Take a look at Anurag Dobhal's tweet here-

Revealing what happened, Elvish Yadav released a statement saying how he allows people to click pictures but doesn't appreciate those who pass comments on his back. He mentioned that the stager abused his mother and he then gave it back to him by slapping that person. For the uninformed, this incident occurred in the presence of a cop. Elvish stated that he doesn't regret slapping that person and feels that he has not done anything wrong.

Speaking about Elvish and Anurag, the two became friends when the latter was inside Bigg Boss Season 17 and was mocked constantly by many. Elvish had shown his support for Anurag and has urged his fans to vote for him. After his stint in the controversial reality show, Anurag thanked Elvish through a heartfelt tweet. The two social media stars met recently and treated fans by dropping a reel together.

Workwise, Anurag Dobhal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming music video titled Rangreza. For this song, Anurag joined hands with his Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant and friend Khanzaadi. This romantic number is all set to release tomorrow on Valentines' Day, February 14.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

