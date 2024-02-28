Rahul Vaidya is busy with his professional as well as personal commitments. The singer has been traveling around many cities for his performances in various shows and when he stays in town, he spends quality time with his wife and daughter Navya. He often shares fun and loved-up moments with his wife Disha Parmar and daughter. However, the ever happy-go-lucky Rahul, recently took to social media to share his views on a rather serious topic of rat-race in the entertainment industry.

Rahul Vaidya's opines on the transactional relationships in the industry

Rahul Vaidya shared a series of Instagram stories and shared his thoughts on the transactional relationships in the showbiz industry. He also mentioned how people are opportunists and only give one importance when they have some or the other benefit from the person. He stated that he had never been a part of that race and had always called a spade, a spade. He mentioned that God has been blessing him for 20 years and that's because he never wished bad for anyone.

Have a look at the Instagram stories shared by Rahul Vaidya-

The Bigg Boss 14 finalist wrote, "This world, especially the film industry is full of transactional relationships... jiski jaise zaurat waise wo bhai brother dost.. (One is only remembered when others need him) I am so proud I have never ever been a part of this game. Only heart always."

He added, "I have always called black black and white white. No grey for me! Isliye dil se bahot content aur satisfied hun. (That's why I am content and satisfied). Never did Ghulami (slavery) ever."

Rahul Vaidya spreads happiness on social media

While Rahul shared his thoughts on the above topic, he is usually seen sharing happiness and joy on his social media account. His account is filled with cute family pictures. He has also entertained many with the series of his 'mummy' videos wherein, Rahul shouts 'mummy' (while recording a video), at public places, grabbing the attention of the crowd. As he gets the attention, he continues to stage a conversation with his mother.

