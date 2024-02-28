Abdu Rozik rose to popularity following his stint on the show Bigg Boss 16. The internet sensation has a decent fan following among people and often appears on other reality shows. Lately, Abdu, AKA Chota Bhaijaan, has been making headlines after he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Here are the full details.

Abdu Rozik lands in legal trouble

Previous reports suggested that the ED had summoned Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare in the same money laundering case mentioned above. Now, according to Etimes, Chota Bhaijaan was asked to appear for an inquiry and testimony in the case yesterday at 12.30 PM. The case is reported to have a connection with drug dealer Ali Asghar Shirazi. Well, Abdu Rozik's statement will be recorded as a witness in the case.

His lawyer stated, "'My client, Mr Abdu Rozik was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the capacity of a prosecution witness against one Mr Kunal Oza. As his duty towards the law enforcement agencies in our country, Mr. Abdu Rozik has traveled all the way from Dubai to depose his statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act."

There are numerous startups financed by Ali Asghar Shirazi's company, Hustlers' Hospitality Pvt Ltd. The company allegedly earned profits by narco-funding. So, to cover it up, Asghar allegedly made investments in several startups to make it look like a fair use. Since the Bigg Boss 16 fame has a burger brand funded by the company, Abdu has been summoned by the ED for now.

On the other hand, a few reports suggest that Abdu Rozik discontinued the contracts of his burger startup with Ali Asghar Shirazi's company after he discovered Ali walking on the narco business track to make money. Speaking of Shiv Thakare, his statements are also recorded in the same case as his cafe business was involved the way Abdu's fast food startup was.

About Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik's participation in Bigg Boss 16 made him a popular figure in India. After coming out of the controversial house, he is often snapped in Mumbai and other Indian cities, having a fun time. He also appeared on the stage of Bigg Boss 17, thereby marking a special presence. Besides this, Rozik was a guest contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Abdu keeps entertaining fans through his amusing videos wherein he collaborates with other popular social media personalities.

