Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Suyyash Rai reviews Shalin Bhanot-Tina Dutta's game plan, compares it to Season 13

Actor-singer Suyyash Rai, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for several years, is excited about his singing career. Suyyash has prioritised his singing career over acting. However, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the 33-year-old said that he would take up web series if it did not consume most of his days. Apart from that, Suyyash, who participated in Bigg Boss 9 with his better half Kishwer Merchantt, gave his opinion about the ongoing season, Bigg Boss 16. Suyyash reviews Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's game

Recalling his Bigg Boss 9 days, Suyyash exclaimed, "I can't believe that it's been 7 years since I did Bigg Boss, feels like yesterday." Talking about Bigg Boss 16, the actor said that he is too occupied with singing, and therefore is unable to follow it regularly. "I am not really watching it but I come across its content on Instagram because I follow Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Colors' page. I feel Tina is doing fine herself. I'm not happy with what Shalin is doing." Abdu Rozik is Suyyash's favourite contestant Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik is his favourite, and about him, Suyyash Rai shared, "I like Abdu Rozik because he's too cute and is a stress-buster for the house. If you just make him stand in front of anyone, people will stop fighting. When he cries, the whole nation will probably cry with him."

Suyyash compares Bigg Boss 16 with Season 13 Suyyash Rai also opened up about how Bigg Boss 13 set a bar for other seasons, and how it's difficult to match to it. "Overall, I feel there is much more scope in this season. I am not saying that our season was great because we were fine. There are other seasons like Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 11 that have left a massive impact. So, to match up to that is a challenge. I don't know what the TRPs are but I don't think they are as great as Bigg Boss 13 because that happens when the whole nation is talking about it without even you talking about it. With Bigg Boss 16, people are making you talk because nothing is happening," said the actor. About returning to acting I am open to acting till the time it is a web series where most of my days are not consumed. With web series, you dedicate 60 days to different schedules, and then you are free. With TV, your 20-25 days a month are locked for the number of years the show is going on. I will be able to do my music along with web series. I can't afford to not do my music. I loved my journey on television, and being on the set is a different feeling. Now, I feel more at peace and experience happiness in my music.

