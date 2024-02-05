Abdu Rozik drops romantic dance video with Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya, writes 'Love is in the air'

Abdu Rozik, a former participant from the last season of Bigg Boss, was spotted dancing to the tune of Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam with Isha Malviya, the actress from Udaariyaan, during the exciting grand finale week. Abdu couldn't help but express his desire to take Isha Malviya on a date to the after-party of Bigg Boss 17's grand finale.

Abdu Rozik’s feelings for Isha Malviya

Everyone is aware of Abdu Rozik’s feelings for the actress Isha Malviya. Previously on the show he chooses to give a red rose to Isha, which indicates that he wants to date her. Earlier today, Abdu took it to his official Instagram handle and shared a clip of him and Isha Malviya grooving on the song Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

By chance, they were both dressed in white, which brought an extra touch of romance to their performance in the Bigg Boss house. At the same time, he handed a white flower to Ayesha Khan, signaling his desire to be friends with her from a distance. To Mannara Chopra, he presented a yellow rose, symbolizing his wish to become close friends with her.

Abdu sharing the clip from his and Udaariyaan actress’s romantic dance performance on his Instagram confirmed his strong feelings for the latter.

Advertisement

Abdu Rozik shares dance clip with Isha Malviya on Instagram

Abdu Rozik shared a clip from the Bigg Boss house while dancing with Isha Malviya confirming his feelings for her. Previously in the show he opened up his heart to take Isha on a date with him to the Bigg Boss 17’s grand finale.

Along with the post he captioned the clip as, “Love is in the air ♥ tuje dekha to ye Jana sanam.” The caption was self-explanatory for the fans that Abdu’s love for 20-year-old Isha Malviya is in the air.

Isha Malviya and Abdu Rozik’s relationship status

After being evicted from Bigg Boss 17, actress Isha Malviya was spotted by photographers leaving the restaurant with Abdu Rozik. They decided to have dinner together. When the media asked about their meeting, Isha mentioned that they met to discuss a new project that they will reveal soon. However, she didn't provide any further details.

In a playful manner, Isha asked the photographers, "Isn't Abdu cute?" and one of them replied, "They make a good pair." Following that, the Udaariyaan actress hugged Abdu and admitted that he has indeed been a great friend.

ALSO READ: Exclusive Video: Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar reveals Salman Khan’s THIS movie inspired him to become actor