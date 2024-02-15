Did Bigg Boss 17 couple Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel not celebrate Valentine’s Day? Latter's post hints at breakup

While the whole industry was busy flooding the social media with their romantic posts for their valentines, Bigg Boss 17’s couple Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel were inactive throughout the day. Later, Samarth penned down a cryptic note which left the netizens shocked.

Samarth Jurel’s cryptic note

Later in the evening, Samarth Jurel took it to his instagram and posted a cryptic comment referring to somebody who was not available throughout the valentine’s day. In that post Samarth’s resentment was clearly depicted. The post says, “Kuch log kaam mein Itne busy hogae Ki subse milne ka, post karne ka waqt hai but apno se nahi (Few people are so much busy in their worklife that they have time to meet other people and post on social media too but unfortunately they do not have time for their dear ones) anyways Happy Valentines Day to all of you may god bless you and your loved ones.”

Later the Anupamaa actor deleted that story.

Isha Malviya updates on Valentines Day

The previous night, Isha Malviya posted a video with Abdu Rozik on the soundtrack of Mannara Chopra and ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar’s starrer music album Saanware. Despite her controversial relation with the latter, she was seen grooving on his title track.

The timing between the post of Isha and Samarth somewhat clashed. The Udaariyaan actress was seen distributing roses and chocolates among the paps during a media interaction.

Earlier, Abdu Rozik and Isha Malviya were caught coming out from a dinner date where Isha hinted that they are together going to work on a project. She also complimented Abdu for his cuteness.

Previously on the Bigg Boss Abdu Rozik expressed his feelings for Isha Malviya and accepted that he wants to date her.

Isha Malviya comments on Valentine’s Day

Everyday is Valentine's Day according to the 20-year-old actress. She believes that work is more important than anything else and that there is no particular day to celebrate your love. The actress further said that work is more important for her.

Meanwhile, the netizens on X slams Isha Malviya on Samarth’s cryptic note. Netizens showed his full support to Samarth Jurel for being a gentleman and accepting Isha after whatever happened inside the Bigg Boss house.

