EXCLUSIVE: Abdu Rozik to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for a short while, To leave for Cape Town in June

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was officially announced recently with Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Rohit Bose Roy, Nyrra Banerji, Anjali Anand, Soundous Moufakir, Daisy Shah, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Arjit Taneja, Rashmeet Kaur and Dino James as the contestants for the new season. In fact, the celebrity participants have already left for Cape Town, and are sharing their experiences on social media. Pinkvilla now has another update on this much awaited adventure based reality show. We have heard that Abdu Rozik is also confirmed for KKK 13, and will leave for South Africa’s capital next month.

“The makers feel that Abdu Rozik will add a lot of value to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, so they approached him to be a part of the show for a week or two, and were glad when Abdu accepted the offer. He will leave for Cape Town in the first week of June, and is extremely excited to be a part of the show,” informs a source in the know. Abdu Rozik is a singer, and became a household name after participating in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16.

Aishwarya Sharma

Meanwhile, KKK 13 contestant Aishwarya Sharma was in the news recently for quitting her popular show - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Many speculated that she did that because she is pregnant. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, she rubbished the news. “If a woman quits a show that doesn't mean she is pregnant. Grow up guys. I had put down my papers one and a half months ago, and Khatron Ke Khiladi happened to me by chance soon after I was out of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. I was quite surprised to see how social media trollers declared that I was pregnant and hence I had to quit the show. If I was, I would not have been doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. So I am putting all rumors to rest with this,” Aishwarya Sharma had said.

