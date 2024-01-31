Munawar Faruqui is making huge waves after emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 17 on the grand finale night that took place on January 28. The stand-up comedian is trending all over social media, and fans are overwhelmed to see him with the trophy. Recently, he was papped in the city after he stepped out for dinner with social media influencer Abdu Rozik.

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and Abdu Rozik enjoy dinner

Undeniably, following his triumph in Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui has turned into a celebrity. Needless to say, he had a remarkable journey filled with many ups and downs as his personal life was exposed on national television. Recently, he was spotted at a restaurant with Abdu Rozik as they stepped out for dinner.

The paparazzi surrounded him and cheered for him enthusiastically. Munawar also looked delighted as he made the public appearance post-Bigg Boss 17 win. Meanwhile, Chota Bhaijaan, aka Abdu Rozik, joined him, and they met with full energy. The duo even posed for the media and hugged each other, creating a heartwarming frame for the media to capture.

Watch the video here:

Abdu Rozik shares snaps with Munawar Faruqui

After the Bigg Boss 16 ex-contestant Abdu Rozik and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui were snapped in the city together, they headed to a restaurant for dinner. Chota Bhaijaan took to social media and shared a couple of pictures from the eve. The snapshots show them wearing huge smiles, thereby reflecting a friendly bond.

Treating fans with the pictures, Abdu Rozik wrote, "We planning our next takeover girls get ready king of hearts." While Munawar Faruqui is seen donning a sporty look in a black and white tracksuit, Abdu looked dapper in black cargo and a T-shirt, which he paired with a brown jacket.

Have a look at the post here:

Munawar Faruqui on winning Bigg Boss 17

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Munawar Faruqui revealed that he was extremely happy and grateful to be on the stage with Salman Khan holding his hand along with Abhishek Kumar. The stand-up comedian expressed that he never felt Abhishek was not deserving, and he wouldn't have felt bad if the Udaariyaan actor had won. He also added that it was his dream to win Bigg Boss 17.

Further, talking about the personal life that was discussed on the show and its effect on his game, Munawar Faruqui mentioned, "The situations that came up on the show did not make me feel that I'll lose the game Or I will not be able to win the show." He added, "Whatever the situation was, I faced it, and in the end, all this was about the Bigg Boss house."

Watch the full interview here:

Munawar Faruqui celebrates Bigg Boss 17 win with his son

Post Bigg Boss 17 win, Munawar Faruqui celebrated his victory with his son Mikael. A short clip went viral on social media wherein the standup comedian was seen cutting cakes with his son. The video did not go unnoticed by the fans and had adorable reactions flooding in.

He even visited Dongri to meet all his fans to express his love and gratitude. A sea of fans turned up to get a mere glimpse of the rapper-comedian while he flaunted the trophy and enjoyed the reaction of the crowd.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.