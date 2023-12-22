EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 17: Raveena Tandon and Abdu Rozik to grace Weekend Ka Vaar

In the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17, Raveena Tandon and Abdu Rozik will grace the show as guests on the Weekend Ka Vaar.

By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Updated on Dec 22, 2023   |  12:02 PM IST  |  2.7K
Raveena Tandon, Abdu Rozik
Raveena Tandon and Abdu Rozik (PC: Raveena and Abdu's Instagram)

Bigg Boss 17 has taken an exciting turn. This week was filled with emotions, love, betrayal, and of course, fights. The show witnessed the entry of yet another wild card contestant, Ayesha Khan. The actress entered the show to expose Munawar Faruqui's alleged two-timing.

Now, it is the Weekend Ka Vaar time of the week. And Pinkvilla brings to you exclusive updates about the guests on the show this week.

Abdu Rozik and Raveena Tandon to grace Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar

As announced by Salman Khan last week, the Weekend Ka Vaar line-up has been changed. From this week onwards, the Salman Khan-hosted episode will be aired on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm. This week, the show will witness Raveena Tandon as the guest of the week. Tandon will be seen interacting with Salman Khan on the stage and the duo will surely entertain the audiences.

Along with Tandon, Bigg Boss 16's ex-contestant Abdu Rozik will also be a part of the episode. He will be seen on the show to promote his upcoming song.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 highlights of the week 

This week, the show was dominated by Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's fiasco. Munawar suffered a massive emotional breakdown after Khan's entry. He took a while to bounce back in the game. He is still processing what is happening on the show. Meanwhile, other contestants feel that Munawar and Ayesha are fake and are playing the 'love angle' for the cameras.

Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain's major fight

Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain yet again locked horns. In a fiery fight and major argument, Abhishek charged towards Ankita and Vicky pushed him and asked him to stay away. Followed by the push, Abhishek also jumped and pushed Jain. The housemates were shocked to see them engage in a physical fight.

Isha Malviya became the new captain of the house

In the captaincy task, Team B consisting of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Aoora won the task and had to choose one contestant as the Captain of the house. After a lot of discussion, Isha became the new captain of the house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Dec 21, 2023: Isha Malviya gets selected as next captain after Munawar Faruqui

