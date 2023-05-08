Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE: Shiv Thakare on bond with MC Stan, Abdu; Working with Archana Gautam again

Shiv Thakare became a household name after appearing in the reality show, Bigg Boss 16. He emerged as the first runner-up, followed by rapper MC Stan, who lifted the trophy. During his stint inside the Salman Khan-hosted show, Shiv was extremely vocal about his desire to Rohit Shetty's adventurous reality series, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. During the last few episodes of Bigg Boss, filmmaker and stunt master, Rohit entered the house and conducted a few tasks to test the capabilities of the contestants. Shalin Bhanot won the task but he refused to participate. On the other hand, Shiv was feeling dejected because Khatron Ke Khiladi was his dream show, and he lost the task.

Shiv Thakare on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

However, Shiv Thakare was among the first contestants who got finalised for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. His Bigg Boss 16's co-contestant, Archana Gautam is also a part of this Rohit Shetty show. These two never got along inside the show but they performed the partner stunt very well. They have buried the hatchet, and are pally with each other now.

Shiv on working with Archana Gautam in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Speaking about working with Archana Gautam in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, again after Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare said, "She's really fun and I am really looking forward to this. She's like the cherry on the cake."

Shiv Thakare on equation with Abdu Rozik, MC Stan

The 'mandali' of Bigg Boss 16 became very famous that included Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer. We also chanced upon asking Shiv Thakare about his current equation with Abdu and Stan as he was the closest to them. To which, the reality show personality stated, "It's the best. We talk on the phone and abuse each other. We hurl abuses at each other's photos. It's the same as it was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house."

Confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The names of confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Arjit Taneja, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Dino James, Rohit Bose Roy, Daisy Shah, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Soundous Moufakir, Nyrra Banerjee and Rashmeet Kaur.

