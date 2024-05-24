Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

MC Stan and his cryptic posts often hit the headlines, leaving his fans concerned. Lately, the rapper has been one of the most discussed personalities among the netizens, owing to his ambiguous notes. After sharing a post on his breakup on his social media handle, this time the Bigg Boss 16 winner has again left us perplexed with his recent note about death.

It was during his stint in Bigg Boss 16 that MC Stan rose in popularity and emerged as a famous personality among the youth. His aggressive lyrics resonate with many, thereby making him a rap star in the industry.

MC Stan's recent note

Earlier today (May 24), MC Stan took to his Instagram handle and shared a cryptic note with his fans. The post read, "Ya allah Bas maut de (Oh God, just give me death)."

Have a look at the note here:

It goes without saying that the rapper maintains an active social media presence, but his recent one-liner post was extremely unexpected for his fans. Like every other time, it has given birth to various speculations.

As already known this isn't the first time when the Bigg Boss 16 winner has left his admieres clueless about his life happenings. On May 9, MC Stan updated his Instagram story and wrote, "Even the strongest feelings expire when ignored and taken for granted." He also mentioned his break-up.

Here's his note:

Besides this, the young artist gave a shocker to his fans after dropping a note that he would be quitting rapping. While fans are already concerned about him, Stan's cryptic notes keep raising their worries.

About MC Stan

Apart from his rapping skills, MC Stan is quite popular for his fiery lyrics creations. He keeps traveling from one place to another for his tours and shows. His songs often receive millions of views on his official YouTube channel.

During his stint in Bigg Boss 16, he mentioned his girlfriend and expressed his love for her. He fondly called him Buba and received her t-shirt in the house.

Most recently, Abdu Rozik expressed his desire to invite MC Stan to his wedding in July. The former also mentioned that he doesn't want anybody to be upset with him.

