Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team is all set to shoot the interesting season, this time in Romania. The celebrity contestants' line-up is exciting, with popular names like Asim Riaz and Shilpa Shinde, among others, being roped in.

The buzz is that Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik was also offered to be a part of the show. However, the reality TV star turned down the offer. In a conversation with a media portal, Rozik revealed the reason behind the same, and it will surely leave you in awe.

Abdu Rozik wants no scar marks during his wedding

In a chat with India Forums, Abdu Rozik revealed that he wouldn't want to have any scar marks or injuries during his wedding. He prefers to have beautiful, injury-mark-free pictures and memories from his big day.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a tough stunt-based show which often leaves contestants injured. Rozik didn't want to take a chance with his wedding just around the corner, and thus, he decided to give the show a pass this year. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Take a look at Abdu Rozik's post from his engagement day here:

Abdu said, "Everyone has a dream to look perfect for their big day, and I am no exception. I want our wedding photos to be perfect, without any scars or marks that could come from performing stunts."

Advertisement

Abdu Rozik in Khatron ke Khiladi 13

For the uninitiated, Abdu Rozik was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a special guest and performed a few stunts brilliantly. He also came on the show to support his friend Shiv Thakare from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. The duo relived the fun days and enjoyed together during the shoot in Cape Town.

Abdu Rozik's wedding announcement

Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik took the nation by a pleasant surprise by announcing his wedding to Amira. While initially, people found the announcement to be a promotional gimmick, Rozik shared his engagement picture and put all speculations to rest.

Abdu Rozik expressed disappointment over the negativity surrounding his engagement

Abdu Rozik recorded and posted a video on social media addressing the hatred toward his wedding news. He mentioned that he felt hurt by people not believing his marriage news and questioned if people thought he couldn't get married because of his short height. He also stated that people with other disabilities do get married, and nobody questions them, and thus, he can surely get married because he is completely healthy.

He also requested the fans not to spread hatred as it may affect his fiancé, Amira, and her family.

Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan on Abdu Rozik's wedding

Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan, who were Abdu's close friends from Bigg Boss 16 mentioned that they doubted the news initially, however, after learning the truth about it, they're both excited for the wedding. Shiv mentioned that he would love to dance at Abdu's wedding.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia mentioned that she was ecstatic to learn about Abdu's marriage and wished him all the best in the future. She added that Rozik was always excited to get married and would often share his wish regarding the same, and thus, she's happy that he has got a companion.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik's marriage: 'Never felt it was a prank'